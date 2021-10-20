How to watch UCI Track World Championships 2021 live stream cycling from anywhere

World record holders and Olympic gold medallists hit the Siberian spruce of the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in their droves this week, for an all-you-can-eat feast on two wheels. Read on for your full guide on how to watch a UCI Track World Championships 2021 live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

It's always one of the highlights on the calendar, and the 118th edition of the Track World Champs comprises 22 high-octane finals and points races across five action-packed days.

You can look forward to sprints, tactical battles and team tussles aplenty, with the keirin, omnium, madison, time trial, pursuit and scracth races all pitting the world's best riders against each other in Roubaix.

And we really do mean the world's best. Germany's Lisa Brennauer, Franziska Brauße and Mieke Kröger, Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark, GB's Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny, the Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, and Italy's team pursuit heroes are just some of the record-breakers eyeing up further glory.

It's an unmissable event for any self-respecting cycling fan - and we've got all the info on how to watch the UCI Track World Championships for free from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

When does the UCI Track World Championships take place?

This year’s edition of the UCI Track World Championships 2021 takes place between October 20 and October 24.

Read on below for the schedule.

Where can I live stream UCI Track World Championships 2021 in the UK?

Image Cycling fans in the UK are in for a treat, as they can watch the majority of this year’s event for free via BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. For more comprehensive coverage of the UCI Track World Championships, you may instead want to turn to Eurosport or Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year, while a subscription to the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. One further option comes in the form of the dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+, which will be covering the event live and in full, and costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

How to watch a UCI Track World Championships 2021 live stream from anywhere

If you're out of the country during this year's event, you can still get access to a live stream of the 2021 UCI Track World Championships by making use of the best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, FloBikes or SBS when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for the 2021 UCI Track World Championships. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar.

How to live stream UCI Track World Championships 2021 from anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream this year’s UCI Track World Championships.

Cycling fans in the US and Canada will be able to watch all the action from Roubaix via dedicated online service FloBikes.

A monthly subscription will set you back $30 while a yearly account costs $150 ($12.50 per month), which will also give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year.

Viewers based in Australia don’t have to worry about subscription fees, as free-to-air channel SBS is live streaming the UCI Track World Championships Down Under, with its coverage available to watch via the SBS website. It's also being live streamed as a Kayo Sports Freebie.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, viewers can tune in to all the action via exclusive broadcaster Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters may want to look at the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

UCI Track World Championships 2021: full schedule (all times BST)

Wednesday, October 20 - 6.32pm - Women's 10km Scratch Race | 7.48pm - Women's Team Sprint Final | 7.56pm - Men's Team Sprint Final

- 6.32pm - Women's 10km Scratch Race | 7.48pm - Women's Team Sprint Final | 7.56pm - Men's Team Sprint Final Thursday, October 21 - 6.16pm - Men's Team Pursuit Final | 6.48pm - Men's 15km Scratch Race | 7.33pm - Men's Keirin Final | 7.45pm - Women's Team Pursuit Final | 8pm - Women's Elimination

- 6.16pm - Men's Team Pursuit Final | 6.48pm - Men's 15km Scratch Race | 7.33pm - Men's Keirin Final | 7.45pm - Women's Team Pursuit Final | 8pm - Women's Elimination Friday, October 22 - 5.32pm - Men's 40km Points Race | 7pm - Men's 1km Time Trial Final | 7.36pm - Men's Individual Pursuit Final | 7.31pm - Women's Sprint | 8.01pm - Women's Omnium Points Race

- 5.32pm - Men's 40km Points Race | 7pm - Men's 1km Time Trial Final | 7.36pm - Men's Individual Pursuit Final | 7.31pm - Women's Sprint | 8.01pm - Women's Omnium Points Race Saturday, October 23 - 4.30pm - Women's 500m Time Trial Final | 5.10pm - Women's Madison 30km Final | 6.41pm - Women's Individual Pursuit | 7.02pm - Men's Omnium Points Race

- 4.30pm - Women's 500m Time Trial Final | 5.10pm - Women's Madison 30km Final | 6.41pm - Women's Individual Pursuit | 7.02pm - Men's Omnium Points Race Sunday, October 24 - 12.47pm - Women's 25km Points Race | 1.24pm - Men's Sprint Final | 1.24pm - Men's Sprint Final | 1.48pm - Men's Madison 50km Final | 3.14pm - Women's Keirin Final | 3.30pm - Men's Elimination

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a UCI Track World Championships 2021 live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the UCI Track World Championships, all you need to do is select a country showing the event from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and FloBikes opening their online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and FloBikes opening their online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

