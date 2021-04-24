How to watch 2021 Oscars: live stream 93rd Academy Awards from anywhere

The Oscars is the most glamorous event of the year, and though a few things have changed for the 2021 ceremony, the world's biggest stars are, as ever, sweating over the four words they've dreamed of their entire lives: "And the winner is..." Read on for your guide to getting a 2021 Oscars live stream from anywhere.

Mank leads the way with 10 nominations, including one for the biggest prize of all, the Best Picture award, where it will go up against Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, and The Father.

When is the 93rd Academy Awards?

The 2021 Oscars, formally known as the 93rd Academy Awards, are taking place on Sunday, April 25. They're being held at the Union Station in downtown LA, and Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

What time is the 2021 Oscars live stream?

The ceremony begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday evening in the US.

Anyone looking to tune in from the UK should prepare for a late night, as it's a 1am BST start on Sunday night/Monday morning.

It's better news for movie buffs Down Under though, who can watch the Oscars unfold from 10am AEST on Monday morning.

We've got all the info on how to watch an Oscars live stream from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

How to live stream Oscars if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's Oscars action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ABC, CTV or Channel 7 when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the star of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for the Oscars.

How to live stream the Oscars in the US

The Oscars are being shown on ABC in the US. It's available via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as Fubo TV, which at $64.99 a month is a much more reasonable alternative to traditional cable, with the benefit of being able to cancel at any point. Better still, if you haven't had it before, you can take advantage of the FREE Fubo trial and tune in without paying a cent. The Oscars ceremony starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK for FREE

As has been the case for a good few years, you can watch the Oscars on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel. This means you can also live stream the Oscars action via the Sky Go app, which is available on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Coverage of the big event starts at 12.30am on Sunday night/Monday morning, with the show getting underway at 1am and finishing at a very late 3.40am. Not got Sky? No worries - Now is available to let you watch free from commitment. Indeed, you can watch absolutely free of charge altogether, as it comes with a 7-day free trial if you haven't used the service before. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Oscars just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Oscars 2021 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Oscars live stream for you that'll let you catch every speech, every million-watt smile, and every technical hiccup.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on CTV and via the network's website, though you'll have to enter your cable details.

Fans based in Australia are perhaps the luckiest of all, as they can watch the Oscars for FREE at 10am AEST on Monday morning. It's being shown by free-to-air Channel 7 Down Under, and you can tune in online via the 7Plus app for mobiles and tablets.

In India, Star India will be the place to tune into from 5.30am on Monday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch an Oscars live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.