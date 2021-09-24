How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 golf from anywhere today

Europe will be looking to make it back-to-back Ryder Cup victories as captain Pádraig Harrington and his side take on the USA and a partisan crowd in Wisconsin. Read on for your full guide to getting a Ryder Cup 2021 live stream and watching online from anywhere.

Normally biannual, golf fans have had a three year wait for this latest instalment of the tournament thanks to the pandemic, with the three days of action finally taking place across the weekend at Whistling Straits on the shores of Lake Michigan.

With a home advantage, and a boisterous, one-sided crowd, Steve Stricker's US side come in as big favorites with a 12-man team that includes big guns Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth.

We've got all the info on how to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 online no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream Ryder Cup 2021?

This tournament takes place between September 24 and 26.

Tee times for the four-ball and foursome matches begin on Friday and Saturday at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST.

On Sunday, the singles matches are set to begin at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 3am AEST.

How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 if you're abroad

If you're not in the US for this weekend's Ryder Cup 2021 action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, NBC and the Golf Channel when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US, UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream The Ryder Cup 2021 in the US

Regular TV coverage of the Ryder Cup in the US is being split between NBC and the Golf Channel, with the latter showing the opening rounds before switching to the former for the main action. If you have NBC and the Golf Channel via cable, things are pretty simple if you want to live stream either service's coverage - simply head to the either websites and log in with your cable credentials to watch online. A more convenient way for many viewers, however, will be NBC's streaming service Peacock, which is set to show every moment of the action live from 8am-7pm ET on Friday and Saturday, and from 12pm-6pm ET on Sunday. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month. There's plenty of other options for watching The Ryder Cup action for those without cable, too, with a number of over-the-top services carrying both networks. Probably the best option for cord-cutters is Sling TV, with its Sling Blue plan including NBC and the first month currently costing just $10 (down from the standard $35). An $11 Sports Extra add-on gets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. If you're already a subscriber of one of these services, but are abroad during the Ryder Cup 2021, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 online in the UK

In the UK, Sky has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Ryder Cup 2021. You can watch the action from Whistling Straits, with coverage starting on the network's dedicated Ryder Cup Channel at 12.45pm-12.30am BST for Day 1 and 2, and from 4.45pm-1am on Day 3. Admittedly, Sky TV subscriptions don't come cheap, and in order to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021, you'll need a Sky TV and Sky Sports package, currently £43 a month with a one-off set-up charge of £20. Subscribers do get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without satellite, Sky do also offer the option of its standalone Now TV service.

How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 online in Australia

For those looking to watch the action Down Under, premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of the Ryder Cup 2021 rights. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, with coverage starting at 10.30pm AEST on Day 1, 11pm on Day 2, and at 2am for Day 3. Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a 14-day FREE trial.

How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there a Ryder Cup 2021 golf live stream for you.

For golf fans in Canada, sports specialists TSN will be providing coverage, however it's opted not to show any of Friday's action live. The Pay TV network's coverage begins on TSN1 at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday for Day 2, and at 12pm ET / 9am PT for Sunday's climatic action.

New Zealanders can live stream this year's Ryder Cup with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Action on Days 1 and 2 begins at 12am NZST, with Day 3 kicking off at 4am.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the Ryder Cup 2021, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and Peacock opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and Peacock opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

