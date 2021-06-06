How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul FREE and watch the boxing from anywhere

Prepare for things to get weird, as legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, undefeated throughout his 50-fight career, steps into the ring with YouTuber Logan Paul, who's had one professional fight - which he lost. Read on for your full guide to getting a Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream and watch the battle of the big-mouths online from anywhere.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time, but if there's anything he treasures more highly than his own legacy it's dollar bills.

The 44-year-old built his success on being difficult to hit and impossible to dodge but, understandably, doesn't look quite as slick as he did in his heyday.

It'll be intriguing to see if Logan Paul can make his considerable height, weight and age advantages pay, because there's no way Mayweather's going to be able to move like he used to.

It's shaping up to be one of the strangest exhibition bouts you're likely to see, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul no matter where you are in the world. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul?

Sky Sports Box Office has exclusive live broadcast rights to this showdown in the UK, with the satellite broadcaster charging £16.95 for the pay-per-view event. Customers will also be able to watch the fight via their computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device.

There's more information below on where you can watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul in various other countries around the world.

What time can I live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul?

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, June 6 - but it'll be the early hours of Monday morning for many viewers.

The event is due to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, which is 1am BST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST on Monday.

However, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are expected to make their ring walks at around 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT, which is 3.30am BST / 12.30pm AEST / 2.30pm NZST.

Coverage gets started on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning in the UK.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the fight, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, Showtime and Main Event when overseas.

However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in the US

Showtime has nabbed the live US broadcast rights for the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight, which is priced at $49.99. Coverage of the event starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, with Mayweather and Logan Paul set to enter the ring at around 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT.

And remember, if you're abroad for this fight, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul anywhere else in the world

In Australia, you can watch the fight on Main Event, which has priced it at $49.95.

And for everywhere else there's Fanmio. For $49.99 you'll get the fight, a branded t-shirt, and the chance to win a virtual meet and greet and a signed boxing glove.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of Sky Sports, Showtime or Main Event opening their online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of Sky Sports, Showtime or Main Event opening their online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: