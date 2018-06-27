How Samsung's Galaxy S10 camera will outperform the new iPhone

Samsung has developed a new, upgraded version of its smartphone camera tech, ISOCELL Plus, which is reportedly being incorporated into the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones.

The news, broken first over on the official Samsung Newsroom, and predicted to be featured in the Samsung Galaxy S10 by reliable Samsung leakster Ice universe, would see the incoming flagship rocking cameras with dramatically upgraded colour fidelity and light sensitivity.

Currently, Samsung's flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, only use first generation ISOCELL technology, not ISOCELL Plus.

Speaking on the benefits of the new technology, Samsung said that:

"The new ISOCELL Plus delivers higher color fidelity along with up to a 15-percent enhancement in light sensitivity. The technology also enables image sensors to equip 0.8-micrometer and smaller-sized pixels without any loss in performance, making it an optimal solution for developing super-resolution cameras with over 20 megapixels."

Samsung releases ISOCELL Plus technology, which is more powerful than ISOCELL. I think it will be used in Galaxy S10. pic.twitter.com/DfTi33oGYMJune 27, 2018

On top of better low-light and colour performance, the new ISOCELL Plus technology will also allow for ultra-high-resolution sensors to be produced with incredibly small pixel dimensions, meaning that the S10 cameras should also boast some incredibly impressive resolutions, too.

An official Samsung image showing the benefits of ISOCELL Plus technology compared to older technology

The ISOCELL Plus tech will be showcased at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, held from June 27 to 29, and will almost certainly create cause for concern for Samsung's Android rivals, as well as Apple who is shortly expected to announce its 2018 iPhone range.

Now, while last year's iPhone X camera performance was very good, the ISOCELL-equipped Samsung Galaxy S9+ when it was released five months later outscored it and, naturally, an S10 equipped with ISOCELL Plus will be even more powerful and advanced than that.

As such, it looks like Apple is really going to have to deliver a quality new camera system this year in its new iPhone flagship in order to compete.