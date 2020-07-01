Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2020: Check out the best deals at Home Depot this Independence Day weekend!

Home Depot's 4th of July Red White & Blue Savings event is on and shoppers looking to do some home improvement this Independence Day can find tons of home products on sale during the holiday weekend. Deal hunters can save on hundreds of items site wide, with big discounts on patio furniture, outdoor equipment, power tools and more.

The biggest discounts however will be found during Home Depot's appliance sale, where shoppers can instantly save up to 40% off select major appliances as well as save upwards of $600 when they purchase multiple items. Anyone looking to do some DIY home improvement this summer can also save on power tools as well as select outdoor power equipment pieces.

Take a look at some of the best sales going on now during Home Depot's 4th of July Red White & Blue Savings event and see what you can save on today!

Home Depot 4th of July sale 2020: red white & blue savings event

Home Depot | Up to 40% off select appliances + up to $600 savings

Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings Event brings massive discounts on major appliances, with up to 40% off single purchases or up to $600 when you purchase multiple appliances. The choice is yours on how you want to save this 4th of July weekend!View Deal

Home Depot | Up to $100 off select grills

Save on some of the best grills from Weber, Lifesmart, Traeger and more with savings of up to $100 off select models. Charcoal, gas, pellet, portable, you name it and Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings event has it on sale.View Deal

Home Depot | Save on smart home thermostats by Google, Honeywell and more

Bring your home into the 21st century with savings on smart thermostats during Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings event. Find models from Google, Honeywell and more on sale and starting at only $79!View Deal

Home Depot | Save on select outdoor power tools and equipment this weekend only

Grab select outdoor power tools on sale including string trimmers, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and more with savings of up to 10% or more this weekend only. Big name brands including Makita, Ryobi, DEWALT and Milwaukee will all be on sale so head on over today!View Deal

Home Depot | Discounts on hundreds of bath decor and fixtures

Save on select bathroom fixtures and decor this weekend only during Home Depot's 4th of July sales event. Find toilets, sinks, baths, vanities and more all on sale with discounts of up to 20% off!View Deal

Home Depot | Save on lighting fixtures and ceiling fans for a limited time

Find 1,000's of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans on sale now during Home Depot's summer savings event. Save on indoor and outdoor fans, motion lights, flood lights, lamps and more this weekend only!View Deal

T3 Best 4th of July sales 2020 guides

We'll be covering more of the best 4th of July sales going on this year, so be sure to check back on this section regularly to find guides on not only 4th of July sales happening on products like appliances and mattress, but at retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's and more!