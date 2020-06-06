Healthcare workers can save 50% all year long with The North Face First Responders discount

As we continue our wild ride through 2020, it's important to stop for a moment and reflect on all the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe, Healthcare employees and first responders were handed a pretty rough deal this year, so it's awesome to see companies offer some form of help (even if it's just a discount!)

The North Face recently announced a huge 50% off discount program for the remainder of 2020 for all first responders and healthcare workers in the US. That's right, for the entirety of 2020 The North Face is offering 50% off discount codes for anyone verified as a healthcare worker or first responder. The North Face healthcare discount opens up a massive selection of clothing for men, women, and children to help those on the front lines.

This discount is redeemable every 30 days throughout the entirety of 2020, and can be applied to select non-sale items both online at thenorthface.com as well as at one of the many retail stores nationwide. You will be required to verify your healthcare worker or first responder employment status by filling out a quick online form, but once verified The North Face 50% off program can be used to get a new discount code every 30 days.

There are some exclusions to the sale which can be reviewed on The North Face's website, but most of the online store and retail stores are fair game. Grab some new winter gear, stock up on climbing equipment, even get a new pair of gloves or hiking shoes.

The North Face First Responders Discount | First responders & healthcare workers receive 50% off select 2020 purchases

The North Face Sales & Deals

If you're not a first responder or healthcare worker, don't worry! The North Face runs sales regularly on men's, women's, and children's apparel as well as churning out deals on outdoor gear and equipment. You can still get a great deal on a new jacket or a pair of gloves all year round!

The North Face Men's Shoe Sales | Everyday discounts on hiking boots and shoes

Shop year round discounts and deals on hiking boots, shoes, and more. With some items on sale up to 40% off, you'll find past season styles up for grabs at huge discount prices.View Deal

The North Face Women's Jacket Sales | Everyday discounts on zip-ups, parkas, and more

Save on last seasons styles with discounts of up to 50% off on select items. Grab a new triclimate jacket, warm up with a raschel hoodie or show off your style with an insulated reversible vest.View Deal

The North Face Kids' Fleece Sales | Everyday discounts on childrens cardigans, zip jackets, and more

Get the kids ready for winter with discounts on fleece jackets, zip ups, and more. Save on last season's top styles with discounts of up to 35% off on select styles.View Deal

