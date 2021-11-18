Gymshark 70% off Black Friday sale: 5 things I'm buying for myself

Finally, I'll be able to kit out my wardrobe with quality Gymshark apparel and look like an influencer on Instagram – for cheap!

Gymshark Black Friday sale
(Image credit: Gymshark)
Matt Kollat

By Last updated

The Gymshark Black Friday sale has been one of the most anticipated Black Friday Sale in 2021. Very rightly so; the brand enjoyed one of the highest growth of any sports apparel brand during the pandemic. Now that everyone knows about Gymshark, it's unlikely that many of its hero products, some of them discounted for up to 70% off, will stay in stock for long.

And since I'm always in desperate need of new workout shorts and running tops, I can't think of a better of a better time than Black Friday to kit out my wardrobe with quality Gymshark apparel. Some of the stuff on sale – Hello, tank tops! – will provide me with that quintessential Gymshark Instagram Influencer look I always yearned for.

My new Gymshark clothes will go exceptionally well with the other workout gear and smart tech I'm buying this Black Friday. The best Black Friday fitness deals are already live, including gym equipment deals from Mirafit, Echelon, NordicTrack and more!

Without further ado, here are the five Gymshark Black Friday deals I'm buying for myself (and for people I really like).

Best Gymshark Black Friday deals in 2021

Gymshark Power Stinger tank top

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Power Stinger (Oversized)

Was £25, now 17.50 at Gymshark

Now we're talking! Look at the size of that cutaway, blimey. If you own a single piece of Gymshark clothing, make it the Power Stringer. The oversized fit will make it look on most people, so will the dropped neckline and armholes with binding finish. And, of course, the large, heat-sealed Gymshark graphic to the chest is just the icing on the cake.

Gymshark Pippa Pullover

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Pippa Pullover

Was £25, Now £17.50 at Gymshark

Thinking of the winter months ahead, the Pippa Pullover might come in handy for colder training sessions, jogs, or just milling around at home. Even if things get hot under the top, the quarter-zip to front will help let some air in. Or if your hands feel cold, you can shove them in that cute kangaroo pocket at the bottom.

Gymshark Critical Pants

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Critical Pants

Was £35, now £17.50 at Gymshark

Slim fit and tapered-to-ankle, these magic joggers might make your calves look bigger! That's a good enough incentive for me. It comes with an adjustable drawcord waist, zip side pockets and an embroidered Gymshark logo. A gym bag staple. 

Gymshark Flex Sports Bra

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Flex Sports Bra

Was £30, now £15 at Gymshark

This low support sports bra has removable padding and a cut out to the back to allow the skin to breathe when it's needed the most. The sweat-wicking fabric will help keep things dry and the elastic waistband in place, even during jumpy and sweaty HIIT workouts. Jacquard logo to the waistband.

Gymshark GSLC Hoodie

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark GSLC Hoodie

Was £45, now £22.50 at Gymshark

This regular fit hoodie is another item you just have to have. The three-piece hood with an adjustable drawcord can keep your head warm when you're heading to the gym in the morning while the pouch pockets at the front will do the same to your hands. Ribbed hem and cuffs.

