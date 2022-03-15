I just bought GTA V on PS5 for less than £10 / $10, here's how you can too

Grand Theft Auto V launches on PlayStation 5 today with Sony offering one hell of a deal for anyone considering returning to Los Santos.

Nearly a decade after it was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Rockstar has once again re-launched the GTA game that will never die – over 160 million copies sold and counting – across next-gen consoles. At least we know GTA 6 is real. Anyway, to celebrate the launch of GTA V, the developer has teamed up with Sony for an exclusive offering that I found even too good to pass up on.

The deal in question gets you the full GTA V single player and GTA Online package for less than $10 / £10. Specifically, the GTA V story mode is available for $9.99 / £8.75 while the online portion can be redeemed for free on the PlayStation Store until June 14th. After this, the price for both will be raised to $39.99 / £34.99 and $19.99 / £17.99, respectively.

While there is certainly a case to be made for Rockstar to offer free-next-gen upgrades for consumers, it's still a pretty good deal regardless to gain access to all the new upgrades. The loading improvement alone is potentially worth the price of admission. As someone that hasn't played GTA V since it originally launched, this seemed a more than reasonable price to play the game on two console generations ahead.

Additional upgrades that are exclusive to the next-gen versions of GTA V include: 4K resolution (courtesy of a new graphics mode), up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance enhancements, HDR options and ray-tracing, advance haptic feedback, and more. This was all confirmed in a blog post from Rockstar.

To get this great deal, simply head to PlayStation Store, search for GTA V and make the purchase. Similarly, GTA Online can be found here for free. Remember you only have until June 14th, 2022 to claim this deal – so don't miss out.

The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V is available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game is also available across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.