Google just confirmed Pixel 4 will include THAT pupil punching camera design

Remember those high-resolution leaks of the Google Pixel 4 with the eye-spanking square-shaped camera bump slapped on the back that leaked a few days ago? Well, it seems Google was so thrilled with the amount of attention they were getting that it decided to confirm the leaked design is accurate.

The confirmation comes courtesy of the official Made By Google account. It shared a high-resolution image on Twitter with the message "Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4"

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1June 12, 2019

We're still undecided whether this is the first move in a baffling campaign to drum-up interest in the Google Pixel 4 ahead of its launch, or one of the interns at Google has gone rogue and start confirming design details months before the launch.

Not only does the tweet seemingly confirm that Google will introduce a multi-camera on the back of its next flagship smartphone, but the social hashtag included in the tweet confirms it'll be called Pixel 4, too.

So, we now know that unlike previous Pixel-branded phones, which Google always insisted could achieve the same photography effects with a single lens – lossless zoom, portrait mode images, strong low-light performance – that other manufacturers required a secondary (or third, or fourth) camera match, the Pixel 4 will have multiple cameras. Squinting at the image shared by the @MadeByGoogle account, it looks like there will be three separate lens in that ridiculous square camera bump, as well as an LED flash and a microphone.

Another intriguing detail from the official Pixel 4 image is that Google appears to have ditched the dual-tone design of the rear panel, which has characterised the last three iterations of the smartphone series. It's unclear why this trademark quirk was thrown to the scrapheap.

And finally, the circular fingerprint sensor that appeared in the middle of the rear panel in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is nowhere to be found here, suggesting we're in store for an in-display scanner or some kind of facial recognition.

Those who appreciate surprises in their launch events will be pleased to learn that Google is still keeping some details of the Pixel 4 close to its chest. Notably, the front of the handset isn't revealed in these new images.

According to previous rumours, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to sport a curved bezel at the top of the display – a very different approach to the Galaxy S10-esque cut-out for the selfie camera revealed in another leak published last month. With any luck it'll be a little smaller than the humongous notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which was mocked by rival Samsungat launch.

Pixel 4 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip. As always, it's worth taking all of this with the prescribed pinch of salt. After all, this information is based on "early prototyping schematics," so could be subject to change before the release date in October 2019.