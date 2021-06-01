Get the LG 55 inch GX Series OLED TV cheap with this $300 discount at Best Buy

If you're hoping to find an OLED TV cheap, this deal over at Best Buy may just be what you're looking for. Dropping $300 off one of LG's most highly rated OLED TVs available, the GX Series 55 inch display is down to its lowest price ever.

On sale for $1,699, grab the 55 inch LG GX Series 4K OLED TV at its best price ever for a limited time. One of the big perks of this display is just how thin it is, offering a "gallery" design with a flush wall mount to take up as little room as possible.

Along with that, the GX Series offers an incredible level of detail and picture quality, using LG's α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K which features AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro and AI 4K Upscaling to enhance each image to it's maximum potential.

As far as the price is concerned, this is the lowest we've seen LG's GX Series 55 inch priced at. We expect a similar price point come Amazon Prime Day, so this is the deal to go for if a sleek yet powerful new OLED TV cheap is what you're after.

LG GX Series 55 inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV Now: $1,699.99 | Was: $1,999.99 | Savings: $300 (15%)

Offering a premium viewing experience at an understandably premium price tag, the LG GX Series is one of the top OLED displays on the market today. Now $300 off, this is the best price you'll find on it. Don't sit this deal out if you've been eyeing this TV.View Deal

You can check out T3's LG GX review to find out why this TV is so highly rated, but to give a quick summary here's what our reviewer said about LG's premium display:

"The LG GX OLED TV (OLED65GX) is well worth considering thanks to its striking design and excellent image quality – its AI sound and vision enhancements are particularly formidable. But issues with usability, a lack of UK catch-up TV and a hefty price premium hold it back a little."

When it comes to LG, their TVs tend to deliver a really solid experience. The specs under the hood provide clear, crisp images and is a solid choice for gaming. Considered one of the best gaming TVs, the GX Series are perfect for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. The only downside unfortunately is that it does not support HDR10+, but if offers standard HDR support where it's needed.

For the price, Best Buy's offer is hard to pass up if you're serious about grabbing an OLED TV. While there is always the cheaper LG BX line of TVs they aren't always on sale with this large of a discount.

