LG BX (OLED55BX) review: the best cheap OLED TV, and perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Today's best LG OLED55BX deals LG OLED55BX6LB 55 inch UHD 4K... Amazon Prime £1,098 View LG BX Series OLED55BX6LB 55"... Sevenoaks £1,098 View LG OLED55BX6LB 55 Smart 4K... Appliances Direct £1,099 View LG OLED55BX6LB 55 Smart 4K... Laptops Direct £1,099 View Show More Deals

Welcome to T3's LG BX review. We've been looking forward to this one – the BX is the cheap OLED TV to watch right now, and that makes it damn exciting, especially when it's so well-packed with features.

At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be much to differentiate it from the brand’s step-up LG CX model that rides so high in our list of the best OLED TVs, but a closer look reveals that the BX uses the brand’s third generation Alpha 7 image processor, while the rest of the current LG OLED range packs a more advanced Alpha 9 chip.

In other ways, the BX is comparable to its sibling sets. It benefits from the same onboard smart TV platform, plus ThinQ AI, which enhances overall usability.

Perhaps most importantly, given the recent release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, it still includes support for 4K at 120fps over HDMI and Variable Refresh Rate, along with a zippy gaming mode. These exact same features helped the LG CX to top our list of the best gaming TVs, and they're all ready to go here, too.

It means the LG BX is an incredible-value TV, and finds a home straight in our guide to the best TVs – but let's dig into why.

LG BX review: Price & features

The 55-inch LG OLED55BX tested here retails for £1,199/$1,499. This is highly competitive for such a well-specified OLED. If you want to supersize, it also comes in a 65-inch screen size, priced at £1,699/$2,299. Both models are regularly available for a little cheaper – you can find the latest live prices on this page.

The BX has four HDMIs. Inputs 3 and 4 are v2.1 and support 4K at 120Hz (topping out at 40Gbps @ 10-bit 4:4:4), designed for use with next-gen games consoles. The two remaining HDMIs are regular 8-bit 4K 60Hz inputs.

Few TV manufacturers are as on the ball as LG when it comes to advanced gaming functionality. For PC gamers there’s also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, plus VRR (Variable Refresh rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) compliance.

HDMI 3 is also eARC/ARC enabled, for use with Dolby Atmos soundbars.

LG’s webOS remains one of the preeminent smart platforms available right now, and here it’s enjoyed an AI upgrade allied to the brand’s ThinQ architecture. Naturally there’s a wide range of streaming services available, including Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+, YouTube, Twitch and more.

In the UK, there's a lack of Freeview Play functionality, but there's good catch-up support otherwise. It still has a Freeview HD tuner for watching live.

Apps, smart functions, content and general settings can all be accessed via a two-deck launch bar which runs across the bottom of the screen, or directly from a dedicated smart home Dashboard.

The LG BX works with Alexa and Google Assistant for simple voice control, and works neatly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The new AI content option makes recommendations based on your viewing history and app usage, although we think it might take longer than the review period we had with the set to build a convincing profile.

Other niceties include AI Picture Mode and Adaptive Audio, both of which can be found under a dedicated AI Service menu. These dynamically improve sound and vision based on ambient viewing conditions.

It’s probably worth noting though that the AI processing associated with audio can only be applied to the set’s own on board sound system. Benefits do not apply to any sound routed out to a soundbar or AV receiver.

(Image credit: LG)

LG BX review: Picture quality

Picture quality warrants enthusiastic thumbs up. For sure, last season’s Alpha 7 processor used here isn’t as accomplished at the leading edge Alpha 9 found elsewhere, but it’s still very adept at texture depiction and contrast handling.

Image quality is thoroughly cinematic and impactful; colour fidelity is excellent. Greens and blues are deep and convincing. There’s no sense that you’re accepting a visual compromise when you view a BX (which is good, since it still costs a big chunk of cash).

Viewing modes comprise Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, HDR effect, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Expert Bright Room and Dark Room. Standard and Eco are our recommended settings for most content, when viewed in rooms with some ambient light.

LG skews the majority of its modes for dark room viewing, and these simply don't show the set off to its best advantage in bright room viewing conditions.

There's not a great deal of difference between Filmmaker Mode and cinema mode when looking at SDR HD content, but it looks pretty good with 4K content.

Overall HDR performance can be considered good, if not remarkable for OLED. We measured peak brightness at just over 600 nits, using a 5 per cent testing window. Interestingly, there’s quite a pronounced drop when measured with a larger 10 per cent HDR patch. In terms of real world viewing, this translates to effective, small HDR peak highlights, the kind often favoured for fancy visual effects, reflections, and glinting headlights.

For comparison, the LG CX is able to reach around 750 nits with a 10 per cent window, so there's a noticeable improvement in brightness when you step up to the more expensive set.

OLED obviously delivers a perfect black, but importantly the BX’s near black performance is also very good. It’s here you’ll find low levels of detail and texture retained, all of which contribute to a pronounced sense of picture depth – though the brightness may not not be quite as strong as more expensive models, you're still getting the rich contrast you buy OLED for.

There’s HDR10+ format support here, but regular HDR, HLG, and Dolby Vision are on board, and the latter comes with Dolby Vision IQ support, which allows for better delivery of HDR when viewed in brighter room conditions (which is to say, it stops some HDR shows from just looking too murky and dark).

Oddly, we get no IQ labelling, but it works when you engage the Dolby Vision Cinema Home preset; this triggers the TV’s AI Brightness Control function, which uses the set’s light sensor to adjust the HDR image for room brightness. It works well with a demonstrable visual benefit, particularly on things like moody horror shows.

(Image credit: LG)

LG BX review: Sound quality

The LG BX puts in a perfectly acceptable mid-range performance when it comes to audio, as long as you manage your expectations.

The inevitable consequence of a downward firing sound system is limited stereo imaging, so the audio comes across as monophonic, still the resulting noise proves fine for everyday viewing, and there’s appropriate volume and weight, courtesy of 40W of claimed amplification. It’s very much in line with what you’ll hear from the brand’s CX models.

Of course, the set has a Dolby Atmos decoder, but this is largely ineffectual with the on-board sound. The good news is that the BX can pass Atmos through to a waiting soundbar or AV receiver, for more immersive audio. When Dolby Atmos is played, the set’s own AI Sound processing is disengaged.

We definitely recommend getting one of the best soundbars to pair with this – though its noise might be acceptable, it's as equivalently rich as the images.

LG BX review: Design & usability

We like the look of the BX, it’s modern but unfussy. It might be lower cost, but it doesn’t feel like you’re compromising on cosmetic design. The BX is enviably thin, swelling out only to accommodate electronics and connectivity. The ultra-thin bezel is barely noticeable – its main role appears to be to secure the panel to the central pedestal stand.

Usability centres on LG’s cursor-based Magic remote control. This Bluetooth wand features a thumbwheel control which takes a little getting used to, but there are handy dedicated buttons for major streaming services.

LG’s webOS smart platform ticks most of the boxes when it comes to functionality. There’s voice control, and a connected device dashboard to survey your smart home devices. The main launcher bar also now comes with a curated content rail for easy browsing.

(Image credit: LG)

LG BX review: Verdict

The LG BX is a brilliantly specified, competitively priced OLED TV that holds particular appeal to gamers. No other OLED set maker offers as much support for gaming hardware as LG, be it through those fast 4K 120fps HDMI inputs, VRR and ALLM, or PC centric NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Rival OLED screens from Philips, Sony and Panasonic just can’t compete in this regard.

In truth, it’s too early to tell if high framerates will become the norm for games, but there are already games that support them, and we'd certainly rather have the option than not, as a matter of future-proofing.

Picture quality is also extremely good, and while the BX’s Alpha 9-powered siblings have the edge in nuance and image definition, the differences are less obvious than you might first imagine. If you want contrast, punch and detail, the set doesn’t disappoint.

Overall, we rate the LG BX a terrific buy, particularly if you’re looking for a smart TV that’s as ready for games as it is for movies. Yes, the more expensive version is better, but when isn't that the case? As a balance of price and image quality, this is fantastic.

Today's best LG OLED55BX deals LG OLED55BX6LB 55 inch UHD 4K... Amazon Prime £1,098 View LG BX Series OLED55BX6LB 55"... Sevenoaks £1,098 View LG OLED55BX6LB 55 Smart 4K... Appliances Direct £1,099 View LG OLED55BX6LB 55 Smart 4K... Laptops Direct £1,099 View Show More Deals

Today's best LG OLED65BX deals LG OLED65BX6LB 65 inch UHD 4K... Amazon Prime £1,599 View LG BX Series OLED65BX6LB 65"... Sevenoaks £1,599 View Reduced Price Lg Oled65Bx6Lb 65 Inch Oled... very.co.uk £1,999 £1,599 View LG OLED65BX6LB 65" BX Series... PRC Direct £1,599 View Show More Deals

LG BX review: Also consider

The LG CX is the obvious option here – it's the BX's big brother, offering a brighter screen and more advanced image processing, but otherwise offers essentially the same features and smart TV platform. It comes in more sizes (48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches and 77 inches) and costs more – the price is pretty reasonable, but enough that you'll need to think hard before stepping up from the BX. Read all our thoughts in our LG CX review.

If you're looking away from OLED, the Samsung Q90T is probably the closest option. This is Samsung's flagship 4K TV from 2020, and is marginally more expensive than the BX after a series of price cuts. It also has support for next-gen gaming features, but the screen goes much, much brighter, meaning it's probably be a better choice if you often watch in brighter rooms, especially with sunlight. However, it doesn't have quite the same control and precision over dark areas, so if you're mostly planning to watch in controlled lighting and watch that cinematic look, the BX may be still the better choice. Both are top, top TVs, though. Here's our full Samsung Q90T review.

Sony's XH95/X950H is also a strong option. It's a bit cheaper than the LG BX at the same sizes, and has Sony's latest and greatest image processing for impeccable detail and motion handling. Again, it's much brighter than the LG BX, so may be a better choice if you room is bright. However, it can't handle dark areas anywhere near as well, and has notable blooming when dark is right next to light areas – if it's the famous precision in contrast of OLED you want, the BX is better. The Sony also doesn't offer the next-gen gaming features. Here's full Sony XH95/X950H review.