Get ready for a new school term with these smartwatch deals

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because there are a number of great devices currently on offer for just in time for the back to school rush.

Smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep you organised – attending the right classes at the right time.

We've picked our favourite models from the Fossil to Huawei, and Michael Korr, but it's worth checking out Currys to see the other smartwatches, fitness trackers and running watches on offer:

Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport | 46mm | Matte Black | was £139| now £99.99 | save £39.01 at Currys

Perfect if you're always on the move, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport has an impressive battery life of up to 2 weeks. Bezel-less with a 3D glass screen, the GT 2 is a good-looking watch for wearing anywhere, anytime. It's sporty and practical with a comfortable strap and resistant to water and dust.View Deal

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant - Frosty White | was £109 | now £79.99 | save £29.01

Stay motivated and enjoy an active lifestyle with the help of the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant. Tracking your steps, calories, sleep and more, view your stats on the ultra-clear 1.64” vivid AMOLED display. Want to stand out from the crowd? Personalise your Watch Fit Elegant with a range of colourful watch faces. And with a battery lasting for up to 10 days, you won't be constantly recharging.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro | Nebula Gray | 46mm | was £229 | now £179 | save £50 at Currys

Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has an impressive variety of handy functions. It alerts you when there's a sudden weather change, helps you find your way home with trajectory return, and more – especially useful for trips to places off the beaten track.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5e FTW4049 Smartwatch | Grey | Stainless Steel Strap | was £199 | now £159 | save £40 at Currys

The Fossil Gen 5E FTW4049 Smartwatch lets you answer calls, tells you the weather, tracks your heart rate, plays music and makes contactless payments - all while looking great. And it's swim-proof too, so you can shower or hit the pool without fear. The Gen 5E has a variety of battery modes to ramp up its battery life. By choosing only the functionalities you need, you can enjoy your smartwatch for multiple days without having to recharge.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5E FTW6068 Smartwatch | Rose Gold | Mesh Strap | was £199 | now £159 | save £40 at Currys

The Fossil Gen 5E FTW6068 Smartwatch lets you answer calls, tells you the weather, tracks your heart rate, plays music and makes contactless payments - all while looking great. And it's swim-proof too, so you can shower or hit the pool without fear.

