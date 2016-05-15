Get Amazon Prime for £59 today only!

Amazon is celebrating the naming of Jeremy Clarkson's new Top Gear rival, The Grand Tour, by slashing the price for its premium Amazon Prime subscription service.

Before the price drop, it cost £79 per year to sign up to Prime, however thanks to the terrible motoring trio returning this autumn with The Grand Tour, for today only it will cost £59 - if you live in the UK, that is.

This is a sizable saving and means that, if taken up before midnight on May 16th, you'll be paying just under £5 per month for the service.

If you're still unaware what Prime delivers, here is the official list of perks:

Unlimited One-Day Delivery - Free, one-day shipping on millions of items.

- Free, one-day shipping on millions of items. Unlimited Same-Day (Evening Delivery) - Same day delivery to eligable postcodes.

- Same day delivery to eligable postcodes. No-Rush Delivery - 3-5 business day delivery with a promotional credit.

- 3-5 business day delivery with a promotional credit. Prime Video - Unlimited streaming on movies and TV episodes, such as The Grand Tour, for no additional cost.

- Unlimited streaming on movies and TV episodes, such as The Grand Tour, for no additional cost. Prime Photos - Unlimited photo storage in Amazon Cloud Drive.

- Unlimited photo storage in Amazon Cloud Drive. Prime Music - Access to Amazon's music service, where you can stream, store, manage and play music.

- Access to Amazon's music service, where you can stream, store, manage and play music. Prime Early Access - You get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.co.uk

- You get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.co.uk Kindle Owners' Lending Library - People can borrow one book per month at no additional cost.

- People can borrow one book per month at no additional cost. Kindle First - Early access to download a new book every month at no additional cost from Kindle First picks.

- Early access to download a new book every month at no additional cost from Kindle First picks. Amazon Household - Prime members can share their delivery benefits with other family members.

Buy Amazon Prime now for £59