Get a new Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+ and grab a FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy S11 may be on the horizon, but if you're not up to date with the latest kit, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are still amazing phones well worth your time. In our review, we said the S10 represents "the pinnacle of smartphone manufacturing in 2019", and the S10 Plus is even bigger, packing more features with even more screen real estate.

However, if you're on the fence about getting one of last year's excellent flagships, this deal could sweeten the pot: if you get a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus from Three, Giffgaff, Affordable Mobiles or other participating retailers before January 29, you'll be able to grab a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active worth £169.

While it doesn't have the same ECG monitoring or more advanced heart rate tracking technologies as the Active 2, the Galaxy Watch Active is still a stonking smartwatch in its own right, and when paired with some of the great S10 and S10 Plus deals on offer, it's a no-brainer. Check out some of the deals in full below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 with free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | 100GB data, unlimited minutes & texts | now £33 per month from Three

Pay just £29 upfront for a massive 100GB data and unlimited everything else, enough for even the biggest content creator or streamer to burn through, with 5G-ready capabilities and a free personal hotspot. The Galaxy Watch Active is the icing on the cake, working seamlessly with your new phone to track your fitness and health metrics. Get fit for 2020.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | 125GB data, unlimited minutes & texts | now £51 per month from EE

Like Texas, everything's bigger here: the phone packs a bigger display, bigger battery, more camera features and faster internals, while the package squeezes in an extra 25GB of data. For £79.99 upfront, you get all this in addition to the amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, which works with your phone to supply notifications and reminders to your wrist in addition to its excellent health and fitness capabilities.View Deal

Other participating retailers

How do I get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active?

(Image credit: Future)

Simply pick up a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus from any of the participating retailers above, before 29 January. Once you've got your brand new phone, head to this Samsung link here and follow the instructions to claim your FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

Why go for this sweet deal? Well, if you're looking to kick-start your new year's fitness regime, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is one of the best tools you can use. With stacks of fitness tracking features, workout aids, sleep tracking, music and heart rate monitoring, the Watch is made to help you get the most out of an active lifestyle.