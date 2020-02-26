Cheap Garmin watch deals at Amazon: get up to 43% off the BEST running watches on the market

Get ready for some wrist-lovin' with these Garmin wearable deals from Amazon. The online retail giant has many Garmin watch deals going on at the moment, save big on the Garmin Instinct, Fenix 5 Plus, Vivomove HR, Vivofit Jr. and more.

• Shop the discounted Garmin watch range at Amazon, prices from £54.99, save up to £130 (43%)

As per usual, although it is advertised as an 'up to 25% off sale', in reality, most of the Garmin watches included in the sale are in fact discounted off 30-, and even 40% off. Save £130 on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT or £95 on the Garmin Instinct rugged adventure watch. If you are shopping for the little ones, the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2. is discounted off £25.

You can find many more great deals over at our best cheap Garmin watch deals roundup. Alternatively, feel free to check out the best Fitbit deals roundup as well.

Best running watch: the best fitness watches for running, gym, workouts, cycling and more

Best triathlon watch: track your swim, cycle and run with these advanced multi-sport smartwatches

Best Fitbit: which Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch is best for you?

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus GPS multi-sport smartwatch | Sale price £349.99 | Was £419 | Save £69.01 (16%) at Amazon

More than capable, the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus should be on the Christmas list of any decent sportsmen. It has a 1.2-inch screen, 16 GB of internal memory and pre-loaded TopoMaps. It's also Garmin Pay ready, supports smart notifications, not to mention the up to seven days battery life.View Deal

Garmin Instinct rugged GPS smartwatch | Sale price £174.99 | Was £269.99 | Save £95 (35%) at Amazon

Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is built for the Great Outdoors, for explorers who aren't afraid to get muddy and get their hands dirty when out in the wild. The integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO) will get you where you want to be and back in one piece.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch | Sale price £169.99 | Was £299.99 | Save £130 (43%) at Amazon

With wrist-based heart rate monitoring and integrated GPS, the Garmin 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. It offers running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis (including VO2 max) so if you are a triathlon athlete, this running watch is an ideal compromise between the cheap and cheerful Garmin Forerunner 235 and the beast of a multisport watch that is the Forerunner 935.View Deal