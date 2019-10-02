Garmin Fenix 5 deal: save £140 on a multi-sport watch that leaves Fitbits for dead

With the recent launch of the Garmin Fenix 6 Series, it was inevitable the price of the Fenix 5 would start to drop. A bit. But this Garmin Fenix 5 deal from Millets (yes, Millets!) is a surprise. They have knocked 32% off the price of this still very capable multi-sport watch. Millets presumably would like to shift the Fenix 5 stock to have more room for the Fenix 6, and the winner of this move is you, dear reader.

• Buy Garmin Fenix 5 GPS mutli-sport watch (Black) at Millets for £299.99, was £440, you save £140.01 – 32%

Millets also offers quite reasonably priced finance on the Garmin Fenix 5 with an interest rate of just 5.9% APR. This lets you spread the cost over 12 months so you pay as little as £25.70 a month.

This is like a Black Friday deal that's come early. I would never stop anyone from investing £600+ in a Garmin Fenix 6; there have been some definite improvements since the Fenix 5, with increased screen size, improved battery life and better pulse-tracking reliability. However, for most purposes, the Fenix 5 is really not that different from its replacement, and it offers way more power, features and accuracy than most running watches or fitness bands.

Garmin Fenix 5 GPS multi-sport watch, Black | Sale price £299.99 | Was £440 | Save £140.01 (32%)

There is not enough space to list all the features of the Fenix 5. The 1.2" screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and the watch can track heart rate as well as measure VO2 max (a.k.a. cardio fitness level). Other features include a 3-axis compass, a gyroscope and barometric altimeter. Oh, and it's water-rated down to 100 metres. All for under £300? Snap this up!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 5 multi-sport watch

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a 'premium adventure watch'. With it, you can 'plan, plot, navigate and achieve your next challenge using GPS and GLONLASS'. Navigation is further helped by the 3-axis compass and barometer/altimeter.

The Fenix 5 will track everything from running and cycling to hiking and gym workouts. It monitors a range of advanced performance metrics which you can further analyse using the Garmin Connect app, to which the Fenix 5 connects automatically. It's also a comprehensively-featured golf watch. Further increasing the versatility, there's 64MB of internal memory for all the extra apps and widgets you might want to add from the Garmin Connect IQ store.

Should you want to take the Fenix 5 for a swim, you can rest assured it won't get damaged or soggy, since it's waterproof to a depth of 100 metres.

Although the battery has been upgraded for the Fenix 6 series, that doesn't mean the Fenix 5's still impresses. In smartwatch mode, it lasts for up to two weeks, and even in GPS mode it can go without charging for up to 24 hours.

Fenix 5 also does the usual smartwatch trick of delivering notifications, and it can do sleep tracking too, although some may feel it's a bit big to wear to bed.

