Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon gets new extended trailer

HBO is well known for producing some of the best TV around, especially if you're into high-budget series, and Games of Thrones was all anyone would talk about for several years.

With the bitter taste of the final season out of our mouths, we can start to get excited about the forthcoming prequel, entitled House of the Dragon, which should arrive on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

At Comic Con 2022, HBO released an extended trailer that gives us an excellent look at the new Targaryen-focused series, starring Emma D’Arcy, playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith (of Doctor Who fame), playing Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Each has a claim to the throne – as either daughter or brother – leading to a very public, bloody battle for succession.

The trailer, which runs to around three minutes, makes House of the Dragon look extremely exciting, mixing revenge, betrayal, familial disputes, and, of course, dragons, into an epic.

We already knew a fair amount about the series from the teaser trailer (opens in new tab), but what we see now solidifies House of the Dragon as a must-watch show.

Based on portions of George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set around 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, charting the end of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen war of succession.

We can't wait and anyone who wants to watch can do so on Sunday August 21 using HBO Max in the US or Now TV in the UK, thanks to Sky Atlantic. The first season will contain 10 episodes, meaning it concludes on October 23.