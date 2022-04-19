Galaxy Watch deals at Amazon offer big savings on Samsung's latest wearable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While Amazon isn't running any special sales at the moment, don't let that deter you from searching for those deals. These Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals for example, just showed up with some of the best prices available on Samsung's latest smartwatch.

Including deals on both 40mm and 44mm styles as well as both Bluetooth only and LTE models, Amazon's Galaxy Watch 4 deals offer savings of up to $80 on select models. The cheapest of Amazon's deals offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth model on sale for $209.99 – 16% off the standard price tag.

View Amazon's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal

If you can afford to jump up to the LTE models, you'll still save quite a bit in the process. The largest savings of Amazon's deals are from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE on sale for $499.98 – $160 off the standard price tag. It features the most connectivity and functionality of the Galaxy Watch 4 line, with LTE and wireless capabilities included.

One of T3's best smartwatches overall and a flagship for Samsung's line, the Galaxy Watch 4 received a solid four out of five star rating in T3's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review. For fans who have been waiting to grab a cheap Galaxy Watch on sale, this is a deal well worth your money.

Editor's Deal of Choice Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE (Black): was $389.98, now $309.98 (20% off – $80 in savings)

While not the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal you'll find at Amazon today, it's the best value for the price. You just get so much more out of the Galaxy Watch if you can connect via LTE and use it on the go.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

When it comes to smartwatches for active users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is hands down one of the best in comparison to the Apple Watch Series 7 – minus what some would call an unintuitive dashboard system.

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is the best option out there. It'll have the most functionality possible with the most carriers, and features tons of apps perfect for tracking exercise results. Other nifty features including a solid waterproof design and variety of styles and you've got a smartwatch perfect for just about any setting.

The only downside is that some features only function in tandem with a Galaxy phone of some sorts, so if you don't use a Samsung phone prepare to miss out on some things.

