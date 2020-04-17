Cheap Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch deals: 50% off select Fossil Explorist & Sloan smartwatches today

Head over to Fossil's smartwatch sale where you can save big on Gen 4 and Sport smartwatches!

If you've been wanting to buy a smartwatch but haven't been ready to throw down the cash, there's a killer deal on Fossil smartwatches at Fossil.com. For just $129, you can grab one of Fossil's best smart watches available at an incredible price.

Compatible with Android and iPhone devices, Fossil smartwatches features Wear OS by Google and can pretty much do everything you'd expect a smartwatch to do and then some. Health and fitness tracking, Google Pay, phone notifications, it's all there for those looking to jump into the world of smartwatches.

Fossil smartwatches take it to the next level with some absolutely sick band choices including smoked stainless steel, rose gold stainless steel, tanned leather, and black silicone. Available in a variety of styles and colors, you'll definitely find a smartwatch to suit your fashion needs.

Head over to Fossil.com today, or check out the links below, to see all the available deals going on now!

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR (Black Stainless Steel Mesh) | Was: $325 | Now: $149 | Save $175 at Fossil.com

A sleek yet classic design coupled with modern smartwatch features, Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatches are a top choice for smartwatch enthusiasts. For those wanting a smartwatch with some style at a great price, look no further.

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR (Black Stainless Steel) | Was: $275 | Now $129 | Save $150 at Fossil.com

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR (Black/Tortoise Stainless Steel) | Was: $275 | Now: $129 | Save $150 at Fossil.com

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Explorist HR (Tan Leather) | Was: $275 | Now: $129 | Save $150 at Fossil.com

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR (Stainless Steel Mesh) | Was: $275 | Now: $129 | Save $150 at Fossil.com

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Features

Modern tech, sophisticated style – for those with a sense of style, these sleek smartwatches come in a variety of designs to suit anyone's fashion sense

for those with a sense of style, these sleek smartwatches come in a variety of designs to suit anyone's fashion sense Swim Proof – run, hike, jog, swim, ski, and more without fear of damage to your new smartwatch

run, hike, jog, swim, ski, and more without fear of damage to your new smartwatch Interchangeable bands – find a watch that suits your style and swap out on the fly. Need something classy? Go stainless steel.

find a watch that suits your style and swap out on the fly. Need something classy? Go stainless steel. Smart Features – track your heart rate, receive notifications, pay and more with the full smartwatch experience

