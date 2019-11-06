Echo Dot With Clock gets a big early Black Friday price cut at Amazon

Well, this is unexpected. The Amazon Echo Dot With Clock has barely been on sale for five minutes and our expectation was that the first time we'd see a discount on such a new device would be in the Black Friday sales.

But as of right now Amazon UK is offering the slick new smart speaker at a 25% discount for just £44.99 while Amazon US has knocked a massive 33% off its list price bringing it down to $39.99, saving you $20!

This deal is apparently because it's Alexa's fifth birthday so, like all birthdays, we don't imagine it will stick around for very long.

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is Amazon's best-selling Echo, now with an added LED display which you can use to display the time, the outdoor temperature, or a countdown timer. It's a small addition to the Echo Dot that makes it a whole lot more useful.

As with other Amazon Echo speakers, you can use the Echo Dot to read you the weather and the news, to control your smart home devices, and you can stream music to the speaker from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and others. You can also pair it with a second Echo Dot (3rd generation) for stereo sound.

Echo Dot With Clock | Was: £59.99 | Now: £44.99 | Save £15.00 (25%) at Amazon

A 25% saving on such a new device AND with Black Friday around the corner is a welcome surprise. If you order one as a Christmas gift (and we can see them being very popular gifts this year, just remember to click "This is a gift, do not link to my account" when you place your order at Amazon. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Black Friday sale guides on T3.com