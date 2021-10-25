Early Black Friday deal: Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse is at its cheapest price at Amazon today

Looking to update your work from home setup? Optimise your workflow with the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Performance Mouse.

Whether you need an extra bit of control for your laptop or you want a wireless portable mouse to take with you wherever you go, this mouse can do all of this for you and more!

If you’re looking for a new addition to your computing tech, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse is currently on sale at Amazon at its lowest price ever. For those trying to upgrade their home office, this mouse is sure to sell out in the Black Friday deals , so take advantage of this great deal now!

Image Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse | Was: £79.99 | Now: £56 | Saving: £23.99

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse is the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon today. Easily portable, compatible with multiple devices and quick charging, you can pair this mouse with up to three devices and switch between them with the click of a button. Multiple colours are available including rose, grey, bronze and blue. View Deal

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse

If you’re a laptop user, you can definitely benefit from the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for easier scrolling and more control. This mouse has MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling which means it can scroll 1,000 lines in a second, precisely and silently. It’s easy to take this mouse anywhere with you, whether it’s to the office, abroad or home, with its wireless and Bluetooth capabilities. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse can track on any surface and connects to three devices at once, to easily switch between your computer, laptop and iPad at the touch of a button.

The number one reason that people don’t tend to use a computer mouse is because they’re difficult to grip and can cause the hand to cramp. If you find using a mouse uncomfortable, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse has ultra-soft silicone grips and a low profile ergonomic design that’s fitted and contoured to your hand.

Overall, this mouse has a great design, works well across a range of devices and has a great battery life. At its cheapest price ever, bag this deal today to improve your computing setup and experience.