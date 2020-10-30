DreamCloud hosts its BIGGEST EVER mattress sale: Save a massive $599 with this Black Friday rival offer

DreamCloud has extended its Veteran's Day sale and it's worth an unbelievable $599. You can get free accessories with every purchase PLUS $200 off a mattress. That means a free mattress protector, pillows and set of luxury sheets worth $399 when you buy either The DreamCloud of DreamCloud Premier, and then you'll even get a cool $200 knocked off the price, too.

This awesome deal expires in a few short days, so you'll want to hurry to take advantage. But if you want to do a bit more research first, try our best mattress guide, which has all the information you'll need. Holding out for a better deal? Check out our roundups of the best DreamCloud Black Friday deals and Black Friday mattress deals.

DreamCloud Veteran's Day: Free accessories and $200 off

Save money and get free gifts: Choose from The DreamCloud and DreamCloud Premier and receive freebies in the form of free pillows, mattress protector and luxury sheet set. And even better, every mattress size has a fantastic $200 as well!

Deal ends: 1 November 2020View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

Not only will you receive a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free delivery as standard with a DreamCloud mattress, but you'll also enjoy gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils designed to hug your body and promote airflow. This means no more overheating. Each mattress has a cashmere top and luxe comfort layers, and the stay-put technology means you won't feel it if your bed companion moves in the night.

With two levels of mattress to choose from, the standard and hybrid versions, all bed frames support both DreamCloud mattresses. So whether you've got a box spring, divan or adjustable base (and everything in between), your mattress will sit comfortably atop it. With thousands of glowing reviews, this brand has a lot of love online.