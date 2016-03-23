Crowd-fund Kangaroo Court: how are our favourite tech projects doing for cash?

Every week, or at least most weeks, Crowd-fund Kangaroo Court surveys the week's hottest crowd-fund projects and decides whether to spare them a dime or send them on their way.

We're running our installment later today, having been doing so regular as clockwork, most weeks, on Monday or Friday or, in this week's case, Wednesday. Textbook.

But the question you no doubt want answered is this: how have our candidates thus far got on?

• Goblin VR gazed at

• Soundboks sized up

• KordBot considered

Well, we've got good news and bad news…

Soundboks

The loudest Bluetooth speaker in the world had already funded successfully while the ink on our review was still wet, and its Kickstarter programme is still going on now.

As of today (March 23), it's raised$629,779 from1,288backers, against a target of just $100,000. Despite that, you can still pick up a hefty $200 early bird discount before funding wraps on April 3, getting this deafening wireless sonic weapon for $499.

We celebrated by making this video, during which we conduct the world's least cool hip-hop gig, in a public square, annoying some pigeons.

KordBot

This musical learning tool and MIDI sequencer is a much more complex device, but we're glad to say it's had similar success.

An impressive 736 backers ponied up a total of $178,655against a target of $55,000.

That, in fact, allowed Team KordBot to hit all its 'stretch goals', which means ahigher-spec 'Super KordBot' device, featuring a2.8-inch screen and more memory pads, is now also ready for construction.

Goblin VR

Alas, the news on Goblin VR is less good. It rapidly charged to a total of £10,413 - nearly a third of the way to its £37,500 goal - but they decided to terminate the Kickstarter campaign after less than a week.

As we understand it, that's in order to look again atareas such assupply chains and pricing, in order to compete in the increasingly packed mobile VR sphere. It's a cool product so hopefully we'll see it reincarnated later in 2016.