Cheap VIZIO OLED TV deals at Best Buy: SmartCast 4K TVs on sale now

Best Buy has a solid OLED TV deal going on that takes $100 off VIZIO's 55" 4K Smartcast TV. On sale for $1,199, this offer gets you a great gaming OLED TV with a bit of a discount.

VIZIO H1 55" OLED UHD 4K Smartcast TV (2021) Now: $1,199.99 | Was: $1,299.99 | Savings: $100 (23%)

Grab VIZIO's 2021 Smartcast 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV for just $1,199.99 – a solid $100 off for a limited time – at Best Buy before its gone. This is one of the best deals on an OLED TV you'll find for some time, so don't sleep on this if you're shopping around.View Deal

One of the best OLED TVs available this year, VIZIO's H1 Smartcast TVs offer a an excellent display for gaming, sports, and movies.

Able to display over a billion colors with VIZIO's Ultra Color Spectrum, the H1is an impressive OLED display that provides stunning image quality. Perfect as a Xbox Series X or PS5 gaming TV, the H1 OLED also delivers 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolutions as well with VIZIO's ProGaming Engine.

A perfect choice for the big game, VIZIO's H1 OLED 4K Smartcast TV will provide an unparalleled level of detail. Every blade of grass and drop of sweat will be displayed in UHD 4K with VIZIO's IQ Ultra processor. It's an upgrade that is well worth this deals price tag, and as a replacement to older LED displays will be a huge leap forward.

This cheap OLED TV deal is one that shouldn't be passed up by serious shoppers. The value of a TV of this quality at this low of a price is unheard of, and probably won't be seen again until Memorial Day sales later this year.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day deals of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.