Cheap Sega Genesis Mini deal: $30 off the Sega Genesis Mini Console for a limited time!

GameStop's cheap Sega Genesis Mini deal saves you $30 on a new Sega Genesis Mini console – on sale for just $50!

It's definitely a challenge being stuck inside all day, especially when you have kids. Keeping the little ones entertained all day ain't easy, but thankfully there's some cheap and affordable ways to keep your kids occupied and keep you from tearing your hair out.

One of those ways is with some classic video games, and right now you can pick up an awesome Sega Genesis Mini console for just $50 – a discount it hasn't seen since Black Friday. With a savings of $30 off the original price, you can grab one of these classic consoles on the cheap for hours of entertainment. It's a great way for parents who loved playing the Sega Genesis as kids to show their young ones what classic gaming is all about.

The Sega Genesis Mini console comes packed with 40 classic retro Sega Genesis games, including fan favorites such as Altered Beast, Earthworm Jim, Toe Jam & Earl, Castlevania Bloodlines, Ecco the Dolphin, Vectorman, Street Fighter 2, Road Rash, Tetris, and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog! At $50, this is a heck of a bargain on the Sega Genesis Mini console that'll provide hours of fun and entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Sega Genesis Mini Console Features

Over 40 Classic Retro Titles – play fan favorites and retro classics including Street Fighter 2, Vectorman, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more

play fan favorites and retro classics including Street Fighter 2, Vectorman, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more Fun for the Whole Family – includes two Sega Genesis controllers for multiplayer fun across a number of classic retro titles

includes two Sega Genesis controllers for multiplayer fun across a number of classic retro titles 16-bit Color Graphics – true to original graphics transport you back to the good old days with classic and detailed 16-bit graphics

true to original graphics transport you back to the good old days with classic and detailed 16-bit graphics Digital Stereo Sound – enhanced sound quality bumps up the your favorite classic retro titles for a more enjoyable playing experience

enhanced sound quality bumps up the your favorite classic retro titles for a more enjoyable playing experience Ready to Play – includes everything you need to play right out of the box, including two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, power cable, and USB adapter

includes everything you need to play right out of the box, including two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, power cable, and USB adapter Mini Design – the classic Sega Genesis console shrunken down for fun, on the go gaming that's easy to store and travel with

