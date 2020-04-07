Cheap Samsung laptop deal at Best Buy: $300 off the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13 inch 2-in-1 laptop

Check out Best Buy's cheap Samsung laptop deal and save $300 on a Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13 inch laptop - on sale for $649!

If you've been in need of a new Samsung laptop, whether it be for working from home or just personal use, there hasn't been a better time to grab one. With everyone working from home, retailers are wising up and putting some of their best laptops on sale at some incredible prices. This cheap Samsung laptop deal is no exception, since you can save $300 on a brand new Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13 inch 2-in-1 Touch Screen laptop at Best Buy.

Designed for both work and personal use, the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin offers a powerful 2-in-1 laptop experience. Rocking an 8th Gen Intel i5, 8GB of DDR3 memory, and a super fast 512GB SSD, Samsung's Notebook 7 Spin handles resource intensive tasks with ease. Work with spreadsheets, stream movies and TV shows, and browse the web and more with ease.

The biggest selling points on this cheap Samsung laptop deal, though, are it's 512GB SSD and it's 2-in-1 touch-screen capabilities. It's very rare to get a Samsung laptop on the cheap, but the fact that this one's packed with a 512GB SSD is a huge plus for it's sale price. You also get complete 2-in-1 touch-screen functionality, so you can take this bad boy with you on the go where you need to. It's an excellent companion laptop for those with a more active and on-the-go lifestyle who just need a solid laptop to get the job done.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13" 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop | Was: $949 | Now: $649 | Save $300 at Best Buy

Designed to be a solid workhorse laptop, the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop handles all your basic needs. Built with an 8th Gen i5, 8GB of DDR3 ram, and a super fast 512GB SSD, blaze through work and personal projects with ease!View Deal

SAMSUNG NOTEBOOK 7 SPIN 13" 2-IN-1 TOUCH-SCREEN LAPTOP FEATURES

8th Gen Intel i5 – features a super fast 8th Gen Intel i5-8250U quad-core processor to deliver maximum efficiency and low heat output on the go

features a super fast 8th Gen Intel i5-8250U quad-core processor to deliver maximum efficiency and low heat output on the go Full HD Touch Screen – full 1920x1080 touch-screen boasts impressive color and clarity with natural-finger touch navigation

full 1920x1080 touch-screen boasts impressive color and clarity with natural-finger touch navigation 8GB DDR3 Memory – high-bandwidth DDR3 RAM runs resource intensive programs and games with smooth precision

high-bandwidth DDR3 RAM runs resource intensive programs and games with smooth precision 512GB SSD – faster start ups, quicker load times, no noise and reduced heat, everything you need to work quickly and efficiently

faster start ups, quicker load times, no noise and reduced heat, everything you need to work quickly and efficiently Flip & Fold Design – full 360 degree flip and fold design, go from laptop to tablet to tabletop with the flip of the screen

For those looking for a dependable and powerful laptop, Samsung's Notebook 7 Spin offers the full package. 8th Gen Intel i5, 8GB DDR3 memory, and a 512GB SSD deliver plenty of power, while the 2-in-1 touch-screen functionality make this a versatile tool for anyone on the go. This cheap Samsung laptop deal is one you shouldn't pass up!



