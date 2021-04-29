Cheap Samsung laptop deal at Walmart: get a Chromebook 4 at its cheapest price ever

Walmart's Samsung laptop deal on the Chromebook 4 is still going strong, offering one of the best deals on Chromebooks today. On sale for $193.99, this deal gets you arguably one of the best Chromebooks from Samsung at an incredible price.

Designed for personal and academic use, students starting up the school year would do well to check this deal out. Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a versatile laptop at an incredibly affordable price to begin with, and the additional $30 off makes this deal a must-see.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop Now: $193.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $36

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. Now on sale for just $193.99 after a recent price drop, there's no better time to grab one.View Deal

Featuring an Intel Celeron N4000 processor under the hood, this versatile machine is ideal for basic use including streaming, web browsing, video chats, and school work.

Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 offers plenty of power for day to day use. Its compact and lightweight design make it the perfect travel companion, too.

When it comes to Chromebook deals, however, it's always a good idea to pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing, streaming, video chatting and the like.

For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops.

