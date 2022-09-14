Where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5: stream new episodes online

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Blessed be the fruit, Elisabeth Moss is returning as the tough as nails June for the long-awaited season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, the highly successful TV adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel. The story plays out in a nightmarish future US, where fertility rates have fallen and the totalitarian government, Gilead, has forced fertile women like June to live as concubines or ‘handmaids’. Don’t miss the penultimate season with our guide on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online wherever you are.

Spanning beyond the parameters of the original novel, in season 4, June finally manages to flee Gilead and reach Canada. There, finding herself failed by international justice, she takes matters into her own hands, and in a momentous finale, we see her and a group of other former Handmaids and Marthas, literally tear her captor and rapist, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), to pieces in a cathartic act of revenge.

Alongside Moss, the mainstay cast is back for season 5, including Yvonne Strahovski (Serena), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O-T Fagbenle (Luke), Max Minghella (Max) and Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence), to name but a few of the Emmy-winning line-up. They are joined this season by Hawaii Five-0 star Christine Ko as resourceful Gilead refugee Lily and New Amsterdam's Genevieve Angelson as Gilead’s rising star, Mrs. Wheeler.

With a sixth and final season already confirmed by Hulu, season 5 will reveal events in the aftermath of Commander Fred's brutal killing. Will June have to go into hiding, or will she risk going back into Gilead? Will pregnant and exiled Serena be her next target? Be sure to catch the premiere and ensure you know how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 online and stream from abroad with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).

Where can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online for free

There are a couple of countries around the world that are broadcasting new episodes on their free-to-air channels. This includes Australia, where you can watch episodes at 8.30pm AEST on SBS from Thursday, September 14 - not long after their air in the US.

Thereafter you can catch-up on SBS On Demand (opens in new tab), where anyone can make a free account. And if you're an Aussie abroad, all you'll need is a VPN (detailed below) to access this free stream.

The UK will also be able to watch the new season for free, though confirmation on when it'll begin airing has yet to be confirmed.

How can I watch The Handmaid's Tale online from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, there's still hope that you can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked on your chosen streaming service, you can get around that with a trusty VPN - and potentially access a free stream.

Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to port yourself anywhere in the world to watch The Handmaid's Tale.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking the likes of Hulu, All 4, SBS, Crave, and more. For this, we recommend:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 wherever you are with the best VPN (opens in new tab)

As one of the leading VPNs, ExpressVPN is able to unblock BBC iPlayer allowing you to watch content even if you're currently out of the country. It also has excellent security features and top-end speed. Right now, when you sign up to a ExpressVPN annual plan, you'll be able to get 3 months for free while still being able to get a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not happy with the service. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

Where can I watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the US?

(opens in new tab) As a Hulu original, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 will premiere with a double bill on Hulu Wednesday, September 14 at 12.01am ET / 3.01am PT on Hulu. The other new episodes will drop weekly for its ten episode run, with the last one on November 9. Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial, thereafter costing $6.99 a month, or $12.99 a month if you opt for its no-adds plan. You can also get a 7-day Hulu free trial with the Hulu + Live TV package, which will set you back from $69.99 a month. It's also worth noting US customers can get the great value Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month, throwing in Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu.

Android smartphones and tablets

iOS smartphones and tablets

Apple TV

Chromecast

Fire TV, Fire Stick, and Fire Tablets, as well as Echo Shpws

LG TVs

Windows/Mac desktop

PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Select smart TVs including Android, LG, and Samsung

Xfinity Flex Streaming TV Box

(Image credit: Hulu)

Where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the Uk for free?

(opens in new tab) As previously mentioned, in the UK, The Handmaid's Tale finds its home for initial release on Channel 4, though there's been no official word on the date we can expect it to be broadcast. If previous seasons are anything to go by, it shouldn't be too long before those in the UK can watch on Channel 4 and its on-demand service, All 4 (opens in new tab). However, if you're looking to remind yourself of the story so far, you can watch The Handmaid's Tale seasons 1-4 on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), which will cost you £5.99 a month for just Prime Video, or £7.99 a month or £79 a year for a full Prime membership (opens in new tab), with access to free next-day delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more. New customers can also benefit from a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Where to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 elsewhere across the globe

Those north of the States in Canada can watch right alongside their neighbours, with The Handmaid's Tale season 5 hitting CTV's Drama Channel on Wednesday, September 14 at 9pm ET/PT.

Those without cable can also opt for the cheaper option of Crave, costing $9.99 a month and offering a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. Here you'll find the four seasons so far, and the premiere of season 5 will also drop on Wednesday, September 14.

For those in New Zealand, Neon TV (opens in new tab) is the place to watch all the seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, with season 5 is due to premiere on Wednesday, September 14.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.