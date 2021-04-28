Cheap Razer gaming headset deals at Amazon: 40% off Kraken Tournament Edition headsets

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset just got cheaper over at Amazon, beating its latest discount even further by offering 40% off the standard price tag.

Now on sale starting at $54.99, get one of Razer's most popular gaming headsets at its lowest price yet. A slick headset built with the most immersive gaming experience in mind, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition features THX 7.1 channel surround sound support and a built-in noise cancelling mic.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green) Now: $59.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $40 (40%)

Receiving the largest discount of the two colors available, the green Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is at its best price yet. If you don't mind the neon style, go with this option to save the most money. It just got another price drop as well, so grab one before this deal ends.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black) Now: $69.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $30 (30%)

Razer's classic black version of the Kraken Tournament Edition is also getting a sizeable discount, albeit slightly less than its green counterpart. The $30 price drop is nothing to scoff at however, as it puts this style back down to its lowest price of the year again.View Deal

Rated one of the best gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken Ultimate Edition offers a premium listening experience.

Full THX 7.1 Surround Sound support immerses you like never before in your favorite games, bringing out details you didn't even know were there. Coupled with a retractable noise cancelling mic that offers crystal clear voice communication and the value of this gaming headset deal just can't be beat. You also get full compatibility with Amazon Alexa, making it an ideal smart gaming headset.

It's also an excellent option for Xbox Series X and PS5 owners, taking full advantage of the new consoles tech by providing the most immersive sound possible. As an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset replacement, it passes the test with flying colors and offers a pretty affordable alternative.

This Razer Kraken Tournament Edition deal looks to be here to stay at Amazon for some time, but that could change without notice. If you don't see the deal available at Amazon, be sure to check out more deals on the Kraken Ultimate Edition below.

