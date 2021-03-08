Cheap Hisense 75 inch 4K TV deal: get a 75" 4K TV under $1000 today

Walmart is running a sweet TV deal that takes $300 off the Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV. Now on sale for $699, this is one of the best deals on a 75" TV under $1000 that you'll find this month.

Hisense has been stepping up their game recently, offering some solid contenders for some of the best TVs under $1000. Their latest 4K line takes it even further with improved features and a killer price tag.

Hisense 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV Now: $699.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $300 (33%)

A solid budget-friendly Smart TV that comes with all the bells and whistles, Hisense's Roku TV comes with access to you favorite streaming services right from the display. Combined that with solid picture and color range and you've got a deal well worth the price.View Deal

Running ok Roku TV OS, viewers get the gambit of streaming services and on demand options at their disposal. Stream hundreds of thousands of TV episodes, movies, and more all from your display. You'll even be able to access your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Content isn't the only plus side to this budget-friendly TV deal. Hisense's 4K TV also features HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate and DTS support. It's an excellent option for gamers who need want to grab the largest display for the best price.

At a sale price of just $700, Walmart's cheap 4K TV deal offers the best value on a TV this large. It may not be an OLED, but the cost to size ratio here is unbeatable.

Hisense may be a relatively new player to the Smart TV game, but they've come out swinging with their latest models making this deal well worth a look.

