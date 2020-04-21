Cheap Facebook Portal deals: $50 off Facebook Portal, Portal +, and Portal Mini

These cheap Facebook Portal deals save you $50 on the Facebook Portal, Portal +, and Portal Mini smart video calling systems.

Facebook's got an excellent, limited time Mother's Day sale going on now on all Facebook Portal devices. Right now, you can save $50 on the Facebook Portal, Portal +, and Portal Mini smart video calling systems and keep your extended family connected during these uncertain times.

Also a great Mother's Day gift, the Facebook Portal smart video calling systems are easy to setup and easy to use. Live video chat, listen to music, check you front door, and more, all with Amazon Alexa built-in for total smart home control. The Facebook Portal, Portal +, and Portal Mini all deliver the same great smart home video calling experience with minor differences in size and design for optimal home usage.

Users looking for the most basic option will want to go with the Facebook Portal. The complete smart home video calling experience, the basic Facebook Portal features an AI tracking camera, smart video calling features, photo displaying and sharing, smart home control with Amazon Alexa, and more.

You can grab the Facebook Portal on sale for just $129, the Facebook Portal + on sale for just $229, and the Facebook Portal Mini on sale for just $79! Hurry though, these deals are only valid until 4/27 so don't wait to pick up a Facebook Portal for you and your family today!

Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling System | Was: $179 | Now: $129 | Save $50 on the Facebook Portal

Live video chat, smart home access, Amazon Alexa and more at the touch of your fingertips. Facebook's Portal lets you stay in touch with the people who matter most while providing plenty of smart home features for those looking to bring their home into the 21st century.

Facebook Portal + Smart Video Calling System | Was: $279 | Now: $229 | Save $50 on the Facebook Portal +

Featuring the largest screen yet, the Facebook Portal + features a large 15.6 inch screen for crystal clear image quality and visibility during chats. All the great features of the basic Facebook Portal, but with a much larger screen for improved visibility during calls.

Facebook Portal Mini Smart Video Calling System | Was: $129 | Now: $79 | Save $50 on the Facebook Portal Mini

Featuring a smaller 8 inch screen for a more compact package, the Facebook Portal Mini delivers the same great features as the standard Facebook Portal and Portal + in a more streamlined, compact designed still full-equipped for all smart video calling scenarios.

Facebook Portal, Portal +, and Portal Mini Features

Smart Camera - AI controlled Smart Camera automatically pans, zooms and adjusts to keep the caller in view

Smart Sound - Sound enhancing feature that helps minimize background noise and provide more clarity to the caller

Alexa Built-in - Connect to smart home appliances and apps, listen to music, watch the news or see what the weather is going to be like by just asking Alexa

Augmented Reality - Add effects, play games, edit photos and more with fun augmented reality features.

Apps & Streaming - Use apps including Prime Video, Spotify, Facebook Watch and more, with new apps being added regularly

