Buy treadmills online September 2020: best exercise bike deals, rowing machine deals and cardio equipment deals

Buying treadmills online was a good idea, even before the global lockdown happened, but especially ever since. The best social distancing measure is not going outside and you will be able to do that by buying cardio equipment online.

Despite the ease in lockdown measures, majority of people won't be returning to gyms, driving the demand for the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines all the way up to the stratosphere. If you want to buy a treadmill (or any decent cardio equipment), you'd better buy it sooner rather than later.

• Buy weights online: best kettlebell deals, dumbbell deals plus multi-gym and weight bench deals

That said, now that things are returning to the 'new normal', it is getting easier to buy cardio equipment online. Unlike a few months ago when you had a few hours tops to buy the best home gym equipment when they reappeared in stock, now a whole day goes by without the best Bowflex deals disappearing in thin air.

Where to buy home cardio equipment online

• Check out JTX Fitness' cardio machine offers

JTX Fitness offers decent quality home gym equipment for a reasonable price. They have been hit pretty hard with orders during corona-times but some of their best treadmill and exercise bike offers are slowly coming back in stock.

• Shop for treadmills at Fitness Superstore

There are good bargains to be found at the UK's biggest online fitness retailer. It seems the megastore received some stock again as even branded equipment is reappearing in its webshop.

• Try your luck buying treadmills at Argos

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Shop smart trainers at Wattbike

The new Wattbike Atom is out! Better still, you can also buy it at Wattbike, although the delivery is 15-17 weeks as of now, so you'd better order it sooner rather than later.

• Shop fitness machines at John Lewis

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

(Image credit: JTX Fitness)

Best cheap treadmill deals

Body Power Sprint T300 Folding Treadmill with Tablet Holder | On sale for £599 | Was £999 | You save £400 at Fitness Superstore

You might be surprised to hear that the T300 is not a character from the Terminator series but a capable folding treadmill featuring a 2.0hp DC motor, 127 x 78mm LCD window display and 12 pre-set programmes. The design of the T300 features 6 pieces of elastic cushions for comfort. For added safety, the T300 also features a soft drop feature to reduce the risk of injury when unfolding the treadmill.View Deal

(Image credit: Wattbike)

Best cheap exercise bike deals and elliptical trainer deals

Body Power SP.IC14 Indoor Studio Cycle | On sale for £299 | Was £359 | You save £60 at Fitness Superstore

The Body Power SP.IC14 Indoor Studio Cycle is a ideal choice for the price-conscious fans of Peloton. This studio bike doesn't came with a built-in screen like Peloton and there is no app pre-loaded with classes but you can still watch movies and attend online classes nevertheless using the tablet holder and your own tablet. The 14kg flywheel is plenty big enough for most and the grips feature an EKG function to measure heart rate during exercising.View Deal

Schwinn Airdyne AD2 Dual Action Air Cycle | On sale for £499 | Was £719 | You save £220 at Fitness Superstore

Similar to the WaterRower, the Schwinn Airdyne AD2 Dual Action Air Cycle uses air as resistance and the harder you pedal/wave your arm, the harder it will be to work this machine. Speed, distance, time, and calorie data is displayed on the LCD screen. Transport wheels for easier trollying around your abode.View Deal

Bowflex MAX Trainer M8 | Sale price £1,999 | Was £2,999 | You save £1,000 at The Fitness Superstore

Good news: buying the Bowflex MAX Triner M8 qualifies for free delivery. Better still, this elliptical trainer is made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry and also, you can buy it for a £1,000 less now. Bad news: even with the discount, it still costs a pretty penny, but on the upside, there are finance options available on it and come to think of it, you are spending money on your health and well-being, so there is that.View Deal

(Image credit: WaterRower)

Best cheap rowing machine deals

JLL Ventus 2 Air Resistance Home Rowing Machine, 2020 Model | Buy it for £449.99 at Amazon

The JLL Ventus 2 is a straightforward air rower and comes equipped with an LCD monitor that displays time, calories burned, distance, strokes, strokes-per-minute, pulse and more. There are eight levels of magnetic resistance combined with air resistance. The ventus 2 is also lightweight and foldable plus there are a couple of castor wheels at the front of the rower for easier transportation around the house. Maximum user weight is 120kg.View Deal

FluidRower Apollo V Fluid Rower | On sale for £945 | Was £1,425 | You save £480 at Fitness Superstore

Similar to the excellent WaterRower Natural Series, the FluidRower Apollo V Fluid Rower uses water as resistance: the harder you row, the more resistance it provides. The Apollo V comes with an improved LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity to integrate with rowing and fitness apps and auto-level adjust with inbuilt potentiometer that changes the level shown on the monitor according to the selector dial level. Can be stored upright when not in use.View Deal

Other notable fitness and wearable deals