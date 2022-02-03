Breath of the Wild 2 still coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, says Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed once again that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The news comes straight from the Japanese maker's financial results , where it provided a preview of upcoming games coming to the Switch console later this year. Alongside the likes of Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3, the detailed presentation also re-confirms that Breath of the Wild 2 is on track to make its 2022 release date.

This is the first major update Nintendo has shared since Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed the 2022 release window during Nintendo's E3 showcase in June 2021. It's also great news as the Zelda series has a history of delaying its releases at least once. Hopefully, this means Breath of the Wild 2 will be the first to break the curse?

"Development has been steadily progressing," said Aonuma during the E3 presentation back in June. "We'd like to ask you to wait a bit longer. We're aiming for a 2022 release, so I'll hope you'll look forward to it," he added.

Aside from this, we previously reported on IGN co-founder and chief content officer Peer Schneider potentially leaking the release date of Breath of the Wild 2 during a Nintendo podcast for the games outlet. Whether or not this comes true, it's set to be another huge 12 months for Nintendo with Pokémon Legends: Arceus already kicking off its year in fine fashion.

To keep up with all the latest news, rumours, and everything else, make sure to check out T3's official Breath of the Wild 2 hub.