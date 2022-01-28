Pokémon Legends: Arceus stock: where you can still find it before the weekend

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new action RPG made exclusively for Nintendo Switch, launches globally today. Originally announced as part of Pokémon's 25th anniversary, excitement has only grown at the prospect of the first open world-like game in the series.

Set in the Sinnoh region, its up to players to explore the Hisui region and help build the land's first Pokédex. As a member of Galaxy Team, you'll work with professor Laventon to scout, survey, battle and capture all Pokémon in the area.

Pre-orders of Pokémon Legends: Arceus have skyrocketed across retailers with sales expected to quickly make it into the millions figure over its opening weekend. For reference, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sold six million copies in its first week alone (via Famitsu). Not to mention, reviews for that game were mixed. Legends, on the other hand, is already receiving rave reviews, sitting at an 86 score on Metacritic (at the time of writing).

So with that, we've put together a handy guide of retailers that have stock left today and (for the most part) can deliver in time for the weekend. Now get out there and catch em' all.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Now: £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a decent supply of Pokemon Legends: Arceus physical stock and looks to deliver by January 29. There's also download codes available for the game, so that you can jump in right away.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Now: £39.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo has Pokémon Legends: Arceus at a cheaper price than most, while also expected to dispatch any copies within 24 hours of purchase.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Now: £44.99 at Very

Very has Pokémon Legends: Arceus stock up for sale now with free delivery. Any orders are expected to arrive with two working days.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Now: £44.99 at Currys

Currys has confirmed that it has stock still available, even after the game became its biggest pre-ordered title ever. It also promises delivery in time for the weekend.

Why you should pick up Pokémon Legends: Arceus today

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is The Pokémon Company's first attempt at an open-world Pokémon, with clear inspiration taken from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Monster Hunter. Early reviews have been massively positive, seemingly solidifying the experiment as a success.

The game initially sold out ahead of launch in the US for Amazon and will likely be the hot product for at least the next couple of weeks. British retailer Currys confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the "most pre-ordered game ever" in its history with a projection of 25,000 copies expected to be purchased on launch day.

"The latest edition of the game has broken Currys’ record for the most pre-ordered game of all time with over 9,000 units being ordered days before the game launches this week," said Currys head of gaming Nick Hayden. Check out the latest trailer below if you need further convincing:

Personally, I had little interest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus following the remakes of Diamond/Pearl, but my excitement has only grown over time with the latest gameplay footage and high early reviews score quickly pushing this into a must-play on release. That is if I can secure a copy!

You can also find a selection of online retailers that have any copies left below: