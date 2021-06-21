Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is HALF PRICE on Amazon Prime Day: is this a good deal?

There are plenty of great Amazon Prime Day deals to choose from but if I had to pick one that's my favourite it would be this one: get half price off the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym now. I know everyone is obsessed with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells (myself included) but even if that's the case, that doesn't mean you want to miss out on this amazing home gym deal.

• Buy the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for £389.90, was £779, you save £389.10 on Amazon Prime Day

Is this really the best Prime Day deal? If you're into home workouts, it might just be. Don't get me wrong, there might be other deals out there for fitness enthusiasts but a great Bowflex deal like this one doesn't come around too often. And that's even considering that the price of the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym's price has dropped to around £520 in recent times, but even so, £389.90 is a real bargain for such a versatile home gym.

This PR1000 deal is not only the only Bowflex deal to drool over this Amazon Prime Day: the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench and the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell are also cheaper for two days, check those deals out too. I wish there was a Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell deal on too but I also know I shouldn't be greedy. I'll just get the bench and the multi gym for now and get the dumbbell later.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | Was £389.90 | Now £779 | You save £389.10 on Amazon Prime Day

The PR1000 uses Bowflex's Power Rod system which might seem strange at first but it's very quiet which is perfect in a home gym environment where others might get annoyed at you letting go of the weight too early on a cable machine, making the weight stack slam down and the walls to shake. Maximum resistance is 95 kg and you can perform over 25 exercises using the Bowflex PR1000.View Deal

Should you buy the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for half price on Amazon Prime Day?

The Bowflex PR1000 is a multi-gym that's equally as capable as it's weird (at first anyway). Unlike traditional home gyms that use a weight stack, the PR1000 uses Bowflex's Power Rod system which is essentially an arrangement of bendy metal rods that provide resistance as you try to bend them. The more rods you're trying to bend in the same time, the harder it gets, simple.

The idea might be simple but the execution is anything but. Operating the rods is only marginally more difficult than using a pin on a weight stack: you just need to clip the carabiner the desired rod and off you go.

• Buy the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for £389.90, was £779, you save £389.10 on Amazon Prime Day

One thing worth mentioning is that although the maximum resistance of the PR1000 multi gym is 95 kg (standard multi gym weight stack is around 70 kilo), due to the bendy nature of the rods, the resistance is expressed gradually. It's like doing curls with resistance bands: it'll be easier to pull them at the beginning than it's at the end of the motion.

Don't let this put you off though. The resistance might not be constant but the muscles are worked nevertheless and as I mentioned above, the Power Rod system is way better for a home gym environment than a traditional multi-gym, not to mention, you will be able to perform over 26 exercises, including bench press, lat pulldown and more using the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK