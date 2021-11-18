Black Friday drone deals: $100 off the DJI Mavic Mini combo

Finding a cheap drone on sale this Black Friday is going to be easy as pie if you know where to look, especially if you're fond of browsing Amazon's Black Friday sale. Rife with discounts throughout the next two weeks, drones will be going on sale daily up until Black Friday itself. This deal on DJI Mavic's Mini Drone combo kit is hands down one of the best Black Friday DJI drone deals we've seen so far, and offers a great option for beginners or as a Christmas gift.

On sale for $399, this complete drone kit is back to its second lowest price ever and is the perfect choice for those shopping for a cheap drone this holiday season. Ranked on T3's guide as the best cheap drone available, the DJI Mavic Mini boast an impressive array of features for the price. If you've been waiting on a solid drone to go on sale cheap this Black Friday, the wait is finally over.

DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo: was $499, now at $399 DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo: was $499, now at $399

Receiving a 20% discount ahead of Black Friday, this perfect beginner drone setup is an excellent choice for newcomers and as a gift. Grab this one while you can, it won't be around long!

While our review of this nifty little flyer goes into much deeper detail, there's plenty to be excited about on this one. DJI produces some of the best drones around and even their budget-friendly options, like the DJI Mavic Mini, are no exception. While it won't have more premium features like auto-follow modes or obstacle avoidance, it makes up for it in both value and capability for the price.

Recording in 2.7K with an impressive 12MP camera, this tiny drone requires no registration to fly first off and at only 160mm x 202mm x 55mm, is one of the smallest drones available to date. An impressively small drone to consider once you realize this thing shoots 1080p FHD video at 60FPS and 2.7K at 30FPS. While it doesn't feature 4K recording, the drones 1/2.3" CMOS-equipped camera captures 12MP stills that provide incredible detail can clarity.

All at a normal price of just $499, not at all for what this drone offers. Thankfully, Amazon is offering this deal ahead of Black Friday giving you the chance to snag this thing with a $100 discount. Now just $399, it's a great value for the buy and as mentioned before, quite possibly the best Black Friday drone deal we've seen so far. Our verdict? Grab this now before it's gone, you won't regret it!

