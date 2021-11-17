PS5 restock latest: Argos and Currys about to drop consoles

It's been a huge week for PS5 restocks in the UK and it's about to be topped off with stock drops from both Argos and Currys.

The Argos PS5 restock is reported to be going live between 8am tomorrow, on November 18th, and 8am the following day on November 19th.

According to the source of the Argos PS5 stock drop, it is going to be "massive" and that it is "the largest PS5 drop by Argos since launch".

The Currys PS5 restock, meanwhile, is part of the retailer's PS5 VIP draw system, with lucky gamers receiving a code and order date via email through which they can attempt to order a PS5.

The timing on the Currys PS5 restock for T3 was November 20th, however that could be different for different gamers.

Both retailers, though, are expected to be getting consoles both online and in-store, meaning that we're recommending gamers to check out both avenues to buy at both retailers over the next 72 hours.

As reported in T3's PS5 restock tracker, that means that Argos and Currys are the next two retailers to check for PS5 stock after GAME and Amazon went live with, and then sold out of, consoles today.

PS5 restocks have been dropping much more frequently over the past few weeks thanks to Sony flying three jumbo jets full of consoles into the UK in late October. These consoles have been distributed now to UK retailers and we're seeing the results in terms of more frequent stock drops.

For gamers this is great news, as consoles bagged at the next Argos and Currys stock drops will have their system before the winter holiday season, where many gamers will have earmarked time to play the best PS5 games.