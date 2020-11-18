Black Friday deal: Emma mattress slashes prices sitewide by a massive 40%!

Black Friday has arrived at Emma mattress! And the sale is a real cracker. You can now nab yourself 40% off sitewide, plus a massive 45% off bundles with this superb Emma mattress Black Friday offer. Given this is one of the best mattress brands around right now, your future sleep just got pretty awesome.

Simply use the code EMMABF at the checkout to watch your total drop by almost half on every individual item on the site, or take advantage of the Emma Deal and get an even bigger discount off bundles. This means a brilliantly low price when you buy the Emma Mattress, Emma Mattress Protector and Emma Pillow together. Need more information? Check out our Black Friday mattress deals roundup to see how this compares to what other brands are going.

Emma Black Friday: 40% off sitewide with code EMMABF

Emma's brilliant Black Friday deal will save you 40 per cent on every item on the site – from mattress to the accessories (mattress protector and pillows). This means you'll get the superb Emma Original for almost half price – just $599.40 for the Queen sized mattress (down from $999).View Deal

Emma Black Friday: Save 45% on bundles with code EMMABF

Buy the Emma Deal bundle and save a whopping 45 per cent. This bundle puts together the Emma Original Mattress, Emma Mattress Protector and Emma Pillow. And you can have all that for as little as $436.69 (down from $793.98, for the Twin size).

Deal ends: 27 November View Deal

In our comprehensive Emma Mattress review, we describe the experience of sleeping on the new Emma as "like a dream". Incredibly supportive, comfortable and tremendous value, we see this mattress as the best one around at the moment. It's especially good for fidgety sleepers, and we should know as we tested it for a massive 12 months.

The new Emma mattress is crafted from signature memory foam, while the Hybrid model is foam and pocket springs. Whichever mattress you buy, you get a 100-night risk-free trial, a 10-year warranty, plus free delivery and returns. If you need more convincing, see our Emma vs Casper head-to-head review, and our OTTY vs Emma comparison.

