Black Friday deal: Bag $300 off an organic Awara mattress PLUS 25% off accessories

Black Friday has landed at sustainable mattress brand Awara. With three deals covering mattresses, accessories and bundles, you're sure to get a fantastic price on this best mattress rival. Awara is offering a hefty $300 off mattresses, plus 25 per cent off accessories (of which there is quite a haul) with every mattress. This offer brings the Luxury Organic Hybrid Mattress down from $1,499 to $1,199 for a Queen. And to top it all off, an astonishing 300 trees will be planted with every mattress purchase.

This award-winning organic mattress brand is also offering up to $419 off the price of bundles, of which there are three to choose from. The Necessities Bundle (Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress, two organic pillows and organic sheets) has the biggest discount, followed by the Protector Bundle (mattress, pad and sheets) and finally the Sheets and Pillows Bundle (which speaks for itself!).

Not sure yet? Check out these Black Friday mattress deals to compare your options.

Awara Black Friday deal: Save $300 on mattresses, 25% off accessories PLUS 300 trees planted with every purchase

Triple deals: If you're looking for a sustainable, organic mattress brand, this is it. The Organic Luxury Hybrid mattress is currently subject to a massive $300 off its usual price (bringing the price of a Queen down to $1,199). Plus, enjoy 25 per cent off accessories like pillows, pads and sheets alongside your mattress purchase AND rest easy knowing you've prompted 300 trees to be planted, too.

Deal ends: 29 November 2020View Deal

Awara Black Friday deal: Up to $419 off bundles

Save big on bundles: Choose from three bundles and save big this Black Friday. The Necessities Bundle, Protector Bundle, and Pillows and Sheets Bundle all have generous discounts so you can get stocked up for a cozy winter.

Deal ends: 29 November 2020View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

Awara is a sustainable mattress brand that uses 100 per cent organic, natural materials. The Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress contains natural foam and New Zealand Wool (humanely sourced) to help you breathe easy at night. Premium Sri Lanka Latex (which is also Rainforest Alliance-Certified) and wrapped coil springs mean a supportive surface, with a touch of bounce, as well as being super-cooling.

Normally, every mattress purchase means 10 trees are planted, but this Black Friday promises a bumper planting of 300 trees for every mattress bought! With a 'forever' warranty and free delivery, you also get a 365-night trial so there's little risk here.

Black Friday sales around the web

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

– see the latest Apple offers here Best Buy – massive savings across every department

– massive savings across every department Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

– save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

– big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more

– save on furniture, smart home devices and more HP – save up to 30% on select products

– save up to 30% on select products Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

– save up to $500 on select appliances Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more

– deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

– Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives Newegg – get your computer parts for less

– get your computer parts for less Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more

– deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year

– Target is going big on Black Friday this year Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales