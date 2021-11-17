Black Friday dash cam deals: 40% off the Thinkware X700 dash camera

With just a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday arrives, the deals are picking up and Best Buy's Black Friday sale is running on all cylinders. For those hoping to grab a new dash camera on sale cheap this seasons, they've got an offer you just can't refuse.

On sale for $149.99, shoppers can grab the Thinkware X700 front and rear dash cam setup for a massive 40% off. A deal you'll only be able to take advantage of today, this is an incredible offer on one of the best dash cams for those hoping to keep the budget tight this season.

THINKWARE X700 Front/Rear Dash Cam System: was $249.99, now at $149.99 THINKWARE X700 Front/Rear Dash Cam System: was $249.99, now at $149.99

A great system for the price, the THINKWARE X700 ranks as one of the best and most affordable systems available today. While it isn't a 4K setup, this system records in clear 1080p and features some impressive tech for the price.

One of the best Black Friday dash camera deals we've seen so far, this offer takes a massive $100 off this already budget-friendly system. Don't let the price of this thing fool you, though, as the X700 is loaded with premium features found in much pricier systems at a fraction of the cost.

Night vision, GPS data, red light alerts and more are all present alongside G-Senser automatic collision detection to record the moments that matter most. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) also comes included as well, alerting drivers of potential collisions before they happen and recording accordingly to keep you safe and protected in the event of an accident.

For the price of this deal, there's no better value. It's super easy to install and provides all the necessary features you'll need to have to keep you and your family covered in the event of an accident. While you don't get 4K recording from this system, the 1080p FHD is more than enough to capture the important details. We highly recommend grabbing this one now before the deal ends today.

