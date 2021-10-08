Black Friday Apple laptop deals 2021 on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Once upon a time, finding Black Friday Apple laptop deals was a rare thing… but not any more. In the last few years, some of the best Black Friday deals have been on Apple's machines, where any saving is always welcome.

Apple itself doesn't do big Black Friday Apple laptop deals – the best Black Friday Apple deals you'll find at the official Apple store is that you get a gift voucher free with your purchase – but at other retailers, there's often 10% or more off the likes of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and that can mean real money, since at the higher end, they're pretty pricey.

That's especially true of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, where you've been able to save yourself hundreds on previous Black Fridays. But you can often find £100/$100 off the price of the MacBook Air – and with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), that's a lot of machine for the money.

If you want a bargain 16-inch MacBook Pro, now could be the perfect time, actually. It's said that a new version will be introduced in the next few months, which could mean the current version takes an extra drop in price, as stores look to clear the stock.

Today's best Black Friday Apple laptop deals