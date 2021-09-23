Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet.

Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.

Offering one of the largest selections of Black Friday deals, Walmart's Black Friday sale is one of the best to check out. Whether you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early or you just want to treat yourself, this'll be one of the top sales of the year to do so.

Walmart's Savings Spotlight page gives us a pretty good glimpse into some of the deals we can expect to see come November, but expect a whole lot more once Walmart's Black Friday sale officially gets rolling. Keep an eye out for Walmart's Black Friday TV deals especially, as they've been known to take upwards of 50% off some of the best 4K TVs of the year during their big holiday deal blowout.

You should also expect some hefty discounts on home decor and furniture, too. Going off what Walmart's currently running, expect to find some good deals on bedding, kitchen appliances, and other home products. We also expect Walmart's Black Friday sale will bring some killer deals on appliances, with possible discounts of up to 40% or more on select brands.

Electronics deals: what to expect

Walmart's Black Friday electronics deals will be some of the biggest of the year, and you can expect everything from laptops to headphones seeing discounts of up to 30% or more. Walmart's electronics deals page already gives us a great glimpse into some of the best Black Friday deals we'll see at Walmart's holiday sale this year.

Some of our favorite smart home products including smart assistants will be on sale, with sales like last year's Google Home Max deal that took $100 off and other smart speaker deals showing up once we get closer to Black Friday.

We'll also see deals on headphones and other wireless headsets. Big price cuts like the BOSE QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headset deal that took $50 off will be common as we get closer to Walmart's Black Friday sale, so if you've been hoping to grab some new AirPods on sale – Walmart's big holiday sale will be your chance.

Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs

Shoppers will find some of the largest discount of the year among Walmart's Black Friday TV deals. Tons of budget-friendly brands, as well as premium favorites, will see discounts of up to 50% or more including Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO.

Along with old models going on clearance, you should expect to see more recent 4K TVs get some killer price drops as well.

Walmart's Black Friday TV Deals

Get in early on the action at Walmart with Black Friday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, onn., and more. Find rollbacks on Hisense Roku TVs, discounts on VIZIO Quantum Smart TVS, and more today.View Deal

There will definitely be more TV deals come Black Friday weekend, but for now we'll just have to sit tight until Walmart releases its Black Friday ad to get the full scope of deals. Until then, don't be afraid to head on over to head on over to Walmart's TV deals section today to catch some great deals today!

When is Walmart's Black Friday sale?

Walmart's Black Friday sale usually kicks off Thanksgiving Day evening, with doorbuster deals and the like starting later on in the day. Expect to start seeing Walmart's Black Friday deals show up on November 26th, but Walmart may change that and start a bit earlier this year to help make up for earlier this year.

We'll provide more details as soon as the dates of Walmart's Black Friday sale are revealed, so be sure to check back soon for more info on Walmart's big holiday sale.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Walmart today and during Walmart's Black Friday sales event. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Best Buy's Black Friday sale will discount so until then, head over to Walmart's Savings Spotlight to check out their best deals today!

