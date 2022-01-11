Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Deals for Days is back – here's what to expect

Walmart's Black Friday deals are only weeks away, as the company revealed in a press release today that their Black Friday sale, the Deals for Days savings event, will be returning this year. Set to kick off November 3rd, Walmart has announced that there will be three Black Friday savings events throughout the month of November.

While they have released some early Black Friday deals that you can browse through here, the Walmart's official Black Friday deals won't show up until the first week of November. In the press release, Walmart went into details just how it was going to handle the pressing issues of Black Friday sales this year – namely shipping delays and stock issues.

Scott McCall, the executive VP and chief merchandising officer of Walmart, stated “our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item.”

Kicking off with some early deals today, Walmart's Black Friday sale comes back in a big way with their Deals for Days savings events. Planning three separate savings events throughout the month of November, shoppers will find deals on toys, electronics, appliances and more.

He went on to continue “the team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop – from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door – they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience.”

Offering one of the largest selections of Black Friday deals, Walmart's Black Friday sale is one of the best to check out. Whether you're hoping to get your holiday shopping done early or you just want to treat yourself, this'll be one of the top sales of the year to do so.

Walmart's Savings Spotlight page gives us a pretty good glimpse into some of the deals we can expect to see come November, but expect a whole lot more once Walmart's Black Friday sale officially gets rolling. Keep an eye out for Walmart's Black Friday TV deals especially, as they've been known to take upwards of 50% off some of the best 4K TVs of the year during their big holiday deal blowout.

You should also expect some hefty discounts on home decor and furniture, too. Going off what Walmart's currently running, expect to find some good deals on bedding, kitchen appliances, and other home products. We also expect Walmart's Black Friday sale will bring some killer deals on appliances, with possible discounts of up to 40% or more on select brands.

Early Walmart Black Friday Deals

You can shop all of Walmart's early Black Friday deals via their Deals for Days landing page, but we'll be covering some of the top offers below. Check back often as new deals drop in the lead up to Black Friday.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $39.99, now at $35 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $39.99, now at $35 at Walmart

The latest entry of the LoZ series, Breath of the Wild featured a beautiful open world filled with adventure, danger and puzzles. Grab it on sale right now at Walmart!

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Prepaid Smartphone (Metro by T-Mobile): was $189, now at $99 at Walmart OnePlus Nord N200 5G Prepaid Smartphone (Metro by T-Mobile): was $189, now at $99 at Walmart

A solid prepaid option for those looking to stick to a budget this season, grab the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for only $100 at Walmart today.

Back 4 Blood (PS4): was $59.99, now $25 at Walmart Back 4 Blood (PS4): was $59.99, now $25 at Walmart

Fans of Left 4 Dead will feel right at home in this Warner Bros. iteration of the zombie hunting gorefest. Save 50% off right now during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

MSI Optix G272 27" FHD LCD Gaming Monitor: was $259, now at $188 at Walmart MSI Optix G272 27" FHD LCD Gaming Monitor: was $259, now at $188 at Walmart

A great entry-level option for gamers in need of a good display, this 27" IPS 1080p display features 144Hz refresh rate capabilities and a super low 1ms response time. An excellent deal for the price.

Hover-1 I-200 Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker: was $138, now at $99 at Walmart Hover-1 I-200 Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker: was $138, now at $99 at Walmart

Rock out while you ride with a slick Hover-1 board that features a built-in Bluetooth speaker to play your favorite tracks while you cruise. Now $40 off at Walmart.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (Chalk): was $99.98, now at $49.98 at Walmart Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen (Chalk): was $99.98, now at $49.98 at Walmart

Grab Google's most popular smart home display for 50% off right now at Walmart. Find recipes, chat with family, check messages and more with Google Assistant voice control and turn your home into a smart home this season.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Prepaid Smartphone (AT&T): was $79, now at $39.88 at Walmart Samsung Galaxy A02s Prepaid Smartphone (AT&T): was $79, now at $39.88 at Walmart

If you're hoping to skip out on plans this holiday season, Walmart is offering some excellent prepaid options super cheap this week. Grab the Samsung Galaxy A02s through AT&T for only $40 right now!

LG 32UD59-B 32" 4K UHD LCD FreeSync Monitor: was $599.99, now at $326.99 LG 32UD59-B 32" 4K UHD LCD FreeSync Monitor: was $599.99, now at $326.99 | Savings: $273 (45%)

If you're looking for a solid gaming monitor, this is an excellent choice.While it doesn't include USB-C connections, it includes the latest HDMI as well as DisplayPort for native 4K support. An excellent option for the price!

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $379.99, now $228 at Walmart TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $379.99, now $228 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal for those looking for a big cheap 4K TV. Right now you save over $150 (40%) on this Roku TV model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: was $149.99, now $59 at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds+: was $149.99, now $59 at Walmart

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ feature noise isolation and sound by AKG. The 11-hour charge is boosted to 22 hours, thanks to the charging case. Right now you can save $91 (60%) on the retail price.

TCL 4 Series 55" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV Now: $358 | Was: $445 | Savings: $87 (20%) TCL 4 Series 55" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

Now: $358 | Was: $445 | Savings: $87 (20%)

For the price, this TCL Roku Smart TV is an absolute steal and a great display for gaming, movies and just basic viewing.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Outdoor Grill with 4 qt. Air Fryer Now: $169 | Was: $199 | Savings: $30 (15%) Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Outdoor Grill with 4 qt. Air Fryer

Now: $169 | Was: $199 | Savings: $30 (15%)

A must-have kitchen appliance, this 4-in-1 grill, air fryer, roaster and baking oven is perfect for the cooks out there. For $30 off, this is a great deal on one of the most popular countertop grills available today.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum Now: $299.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $100 (25%) Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum

Now: $299.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $100 (25%)

Don't let the name fool you, this vacuum is a cleaning beast when it comes to pet hair and dirt. Lightweight with a powerful battery to clean thoroughly, this Dyson vac is a great option for pet owners.

Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum Now: $144 | Was: $199 | Savings: $55 (28%) Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum

Now: $144 | Was: $199 | Savings: $55 (28%)

A great little robot vacuum for the price, the RV750 is a smart vac that can really clean. Compatible with Google Assistant, this multi-surface machine handles hardwoods, carpet and more. For the price, this is a great entry level choice or gift option.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop Now: $129 | Was: $299 | Savings: $170 (57%) Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop

Now: $129 | Was: $299 | Savings: $170 (57%)

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. Click the button below to head to Walmart.com, enter your name and address where requested and you can get this at its lowest price ever!

Sceptre X405BV-FSR 40" Class FHD LED TV Now: $148 | Was: $178 | Savings: $30 (17%) Sceptre X405BV-FSR 40" Class FHD LED TV

Now: $148 | Was: $178 | Savings: $30 (17%)

While a little outdated as its just an FHD display, a 40" at this price is unheard of. A great option if you just need something simple and basic at a super cheap price.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Navy) Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Navy)

Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)

The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Pink) Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Pink)

Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)

Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Red) Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Red)

Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)

Now: $349 | Was: $399 | Savings: $50 (13%)

Electronics deals: what to expect

Walmart's Black Friday electronics deals will be some of the biggest of the year, and you can expect everything from laptops to headphones seeing discounts of up to 30% or more. Walmart's electronics deals page already gives us a great glimpse into some of the best Black Friday deals we'll see at Walmart's holiday sale this year.

Some of our favorite smart home products including smart assistants will be on sale, with sales like last year's Google Home Max deal that took $100 off and other smart speaker deals showing up once we get closer to Black Friday.

We'll also see deals on headphones and other wireless headsets. Big price cuts like the BOSE QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headset deal that took $50 off will be common as we get closer to Walmart's Black Friday sale, so if you've been hoping to grab some new AirPods on sale – Walmart's big holiday sale will be your chance.

Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs

Shoppers will find some of the largest discount of the year among Walmart's Black Friday TV deals. Tons of budget-friendly brands, as well as premium favorites, will see discounts of up to 50% or more including Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO.

Along with old models going on clearance, you should expect to see more recent 4K TVs get some killer price drops as well.

Walmart's Black Friday TV Deals Walmart's Black Friday TV Deals

Get in early on the action at Walmart with Black Friday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, onn., and more. Find rollbacks on Hisense Roku TVs, discounts on VIZIO Quantum Smart TVS, and more today.

There will definitely be more TV deals come Black Friday weekend, but for now we'll just have to sit tight until Walmart releases its Black Friday ad to get the full scope of deals. Until then, don't be afraid to head on over to head on over to Walmart's TV deals section today to catch some great deals today!

Walmart Black Friday Sale FAQs

When does Walmart's Black Friday sale start? This year, Walmart's Black Friday sale will officially kick off on November 3rd. Throughout the month, Walmart will be running three separate savings events alongside their Deals for Days savings event. You can see the entire schedule below.

Event 1 (Nov. 3 - Nov. 5):



Walmart is kicking the season off early with amazing deals on toys and electronics during its first Black Friday event. Starting online at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET, customers can purchase items like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set for just $64 and the always popular Keurig K-Compact for $35. Event 1 also features Walmart’s tire savings events, including Goodyear tires at $20 off with a free tire balance. Deals continue in stores starting Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Event 2 (Nov. 10 - Nov. 12):



Walmart’s second Black Friday event will bring customers even more savings across the store including apparel, home goods, hardlines and more. Deals start online at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time. During Event 2, customers can take advantage of deep savings on items like an exclusive Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hard cover and carrying case for just $117, Walmart’s exclusive lightweight and powerful HP i3 Laptop for $279, and a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for an incredible price of $288. Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Event 3 (TBD):



Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Walmart this year? Walmart's Black Friday deals ad gives a glimpse into some of the best deals we'll see this year. Expect to see some great savings on toys this year, alongside deals on electronics and home goods. As with most Black Friday's, electronics tend to do the best but this year may be different. With budgets a bit tighter, stock levels a bit lower and shipping a bit longer, that may change this year as shoppers gravitate towards smaller, cheaper gifts.

Will there be shipping delays during Walmart's Black Friday sale? While Walmart reassured in a recent press release that they are doing everything they can to anticipate demand, increase on-hand stock and prepare for shipping issues, it's smart to expect at least some issues this year. Walmart does not necessarily control every level of the shipping process however, and once third party handlers like USPS, FedEx or UPS get their hands on a package it becomes their responsibility. There could be a bevvy of reasons as to why shipping delays occur this year.

