Best Under Armour Memorial Day sales 2022

The Memorial Day sales are here, and they brought along some of the best Under Armour deals we've seen in recent times. Running shoes, workout shoes, and clothing offers are aplenty; don't miss out!

Under Armour's mission is to make all athletes better through passion, design and relentless pursuit of innovation. The company's innovative approach is apparent in some of the most exciting footwear launched in recent years, such as the Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind 2, not to mention the trendy Under Armour x Virgin Galactic capsule collection that got everyone excited last year, including us.

Under Armour is also famous for its collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (called Project Rock) and basketball player Stephen Curry. We at T3 are particularly fond of Under Armour's workout shoes, especially the TriBase Reign collection. If you fancy giving any of these a try, now is the time to shop around!

Best Under Armour Memorial Day deals 2022

(opens in new tab) UNDER ARMOUR Fly Fast 2.0 Leggings Womens: was $74.99, now $22.50 at Sports Direct (opens in new tab)

These 7/8 length sports leggings feature an elasticated waistband and flatlock seams to prevent chafing as well as mesh panelling for ventilation. The leggings have no pockets but you wouldn't want to add weight to this otherwise lightweight pair of pants.

(opens in new tab) Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones: was $299.95, now $224.97 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

If these cans are good enough for the Rock, they are good enough for us. Equipped with JBL Charged Sound, these training headphones have rich bass so you can stay in the zone during your workouts. That's the Bionic Hearing feature, you can still hear your surroundings, even when you're listening to music. IPX4 rating ensures the headphones can withstand sweat even in the toughest gym conditions.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Run Impasse Wind Breaker Jacket Women's: was $172.50, now $52.50 at Sports Direct (opens in new tab)

This Under Armour Run Impasse Wind Breaker Jacket has a full zip fastening and long sleeves for a secure fit. It features a zipped chest pocket for storage and a loose fit so things don't get too stuffy underneath.

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Men's Curry ASG Sesame Shorts: was $80, now $60.97 at Under Armour (opens in new tab)

Curry's ASG Sesame Shorts are made of durable, double-knit jacquard fabric that wicks sweat and dries really fast. They also feature a stretchy, ribbed waistband with an external drawcord and even zip hand pockets. What's not to like?