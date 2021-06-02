Best Prime Day deals 2021: the top deals live now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here and we are just hours away from the best Prime Day deals. This year promises two million deals across the site, but there are already plenty of early Prime Day deals to entice shoppers with some must-see offers on Amazon devices, laptops, clothing and just about everything else you can think of.

The event starts at 12.01 am (Pacific Time) Monday, June 21 and runs through 11.59 pm on Tuesday, June 22. That's 48 hours of giant discounts and savings on a wide range of products that you do not want to miss.

Looking to browse? 🌟Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals today here!🌟

Our guide this year aims to condense all of Amazon Prime Day's best deals and offers all in one place, making it easy for those on the hunt for savings to find what they're looking for with ease. Prime Day has an enormous number of products on sale, so many that it'd be literally impossible to go through them all in a single article. That's why we're bringing only the best Prime Day deals front and center.

So browse this nifty guide to some of the best Prime Day deals of 2021 at your leisure and with confidence. We'll provide second opinions, pros and cons, and even reviews on products where possible, so be sure to check back daily for Amazon's best Prime Day deals today, tomorrow and through the weekend!

Remember! You must have a Prime membership to take part in Amazon Prime Day deals, so sign up for a free trial and get to saving!

The best Prime Day deals

We'll drop what we consider to be the best deals during Prime Day 2021 right here in this section, covering everything from Amazon devices on sale to PS5 and Xbox Series X games getting price drops. Some may be available throughout the weekend, while others may be limited time and may be gone by the end of the day. We'll include an expiration time if the deal is stock or time limited.

Prime Day Amazon device deals

Of all the deals available over Amazon Prime Day, some of the biggest discounts are unsurprisingly on Amazon's own devices. Echo devices, Halo, Luna, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Kindles, Eero, Blink and Ring are all likely to feature in the discounts. You can jump straight to all of the Amazon device deals by clicking the link below or by scrolling further to see the best deals today.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

The 4K version of the Amazon's Fire TV Stick is getting a massive 50% off ahead of Prime Day. Offering over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, along with access to everyone's favorite streaming apps, this is an unbeatable offer on the ultimate streaming stick.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5

Now: $44.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $35 (44%)

Grab Amazon's most popular smart display, complete with Alexa built-in, for just under 45% off just in time for Prime Day. Control your smart home, chat with family, see the weather and more all from this nifty little device.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Now: $79.99 | Was: $149.99 | Savings: $70 (47%)

Grab Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet for almost 50% off this Prime Day, coming in at it's best and lowest price in some time. Fast, responsive and packed full of features, do everything from check emails to work in Microsoft Office, Zoom and more.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

The new Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker gets a chunky 50% off for Prime Day this year. Upgraded with an improved speaker, new design and added features, the Echo Dot gives your smart home room by room control and access to Alexa for just about everything you need.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto

Now: $14.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $35 (70%)

Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, a hands-free voice control setup that easily hooks up to any vehicle alongside your smart phone. While you won't be able to control your car per se, you will be able to use Alexa, access apps on your smart phone, pay for gas and more!View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals

Apple products should be getting some solid discounts over Prime Day, as some of their more popular products have already seen some deals show up ahead of Prime Day. Along with offers on Apple Watches, Macbooks and the like, there's plenty of deals on everything from Beats headphones to Airpods, Apple TV and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Now: $279 | Was: $399 | Savings: $120 (30%)

Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $279, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models. The red option is receiving the largest price drop, with others averaging around $70 off.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

Now: $949 | Was: $999 | Savings: $50 (5%)

While we may see some bigger discounts on Apple's line of MacBooks come Prime Day, Apple products tend to see more conservative price drops during savings events. Saving $50 on a MacBook Air is nothing to scoff at, but hold until Prime Day shows up to see if this goes lower.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2021)

Now: $1,099 | Was: $1,199 | Savings: $100 (8%)

A much more tantalizing discount on the iPad Pro is available ahead of Prime Day, saving shoppers $100 on the latest 2021 version. Setup with a 256GB SSD and Wi-Fi enabled, the iPad Pro delivers blistering fast speed and responsiveness coupled with the best of Apple's tech including a Retina display.View Deal

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2021)

Now: $169 | Was: $179 | Savings: $10 (6%)

The latest 4K version of Apple TV features an impressive number of upgrades, including Dolby Atmos support along with high-frame rate 4K HDR Dolby Vision. While you'll save $10 during Prime Day, it's a worthy offer of the 4K version. We may see this a bit cheaper on Prime Day, though!View Deal

Prime Day TV deals

Of course it wouldn't be Prime Day without some killer offers on 4K TVS including LED, OLEDs and premium displays. While we'll definitely see top models from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Philips and the like get solid discounts this weekend, there's more we're expecting to see over the weekend. The good news is, Amazon has already dropped some early Prime Day TV deals that are just too good to pass up.

Need a little help finding the right TV for you? Check out our best TV guide to get the scoop on the top models of the year so far.

Insignia F30 Series 50" UHD 4K Fire TV

Now: $349.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $150 (30%)

While most of the Fire TV models are getting discounts across the board, this one offers probably the best value for what type of display you're getting. It's one of the few 4K Fire TVs on sale cheap right now, so grab it before it's gone!View Deal

Toshiba C350 Series 55" UHD 4K Fire TV

Now: $399.99 | Was: $519.99 | Savings: $120 (23%)

The Toshiba line of Fire TVs are also getting solid price drops across the board, with the 55 inch getting the best value out of them all. Dropping to just under $400, this is an excellent price for a fully-featured Smart TV that boasts Dolby Vision, HDR/HDR10 support and DTS Virtual: X.View Deal

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 55" UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $439.99 | Was: $549.99 | Savings: $110 (20%)

For the price, the Hisense H8 Quantum 50 inch 4K TV is hard to pass up. A solid budget gaming TV and Smart TV, it offers a great viewing experience with rich, vibrant colors and impressive detail. If you're looking to keep the spending to a minimum, this is by far the best value you can go with on a 55 inch 4K TV.View Deal

LG C1 Series 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $1,599.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $200 (11%)

LG's C1 Series OLED displays offer an excellent experience for gaming and home cinema, delivering over a billion colors for the truest picture possible. The extra $200 off pushes this from a must-see to a must-buy if you've been eying a new OLED TV on sale.

View Deal

Sony X950H 75" UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $1,998 | Was: $2,599.99 | Savings: $601.99 (23%)

Dropping over $600 off the Sony X950H 75 inch display is a tantalizing offer, considering this thing usually runs just over $2,500. That said, this discount drops it just under $2,000 and saves you quite a bit in the process. A killer home theater TV or gaming TV for the new PS5!View Deal

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32 inch HD Fire TV (2020)

Now: $129.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $70 (35%)

Toshiba's line of Fire TVs is also getting some sizeable discounts, with the 32 inch dropping down to just $129.99. It's a great price on a Smart TV that features DTS TruSurround for an enhanced audio playback.

Prime Day laptop deals

Those looking for an upgrade to their personal laptops or a cheap student laptop on sale will do well to check out Prime Day this year. Plenty of models go on sale during the two day event with big brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell and more taking upwards of 25% or more off their most popular laptops. Check out all available laptop deals during Prime Day through the link below or scroll on to see our top picks.

HP 17 Premium Laptop (Refurb)

Now: $659.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $239.01 (26%)

If refurbished options are on the table, Amazon is offering the latest HP 17 premium laptop for almost $240 off. It's a deal well worth a look, as all Amazon renewed products are fully tested and featured to work and look as if they were brand new. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible

Now: $262.51 | Was: $499 | Savings: $236.49 (47%)

The ultimate level of versatility in a laptop, Chromebooks offer a great balance of power, usability and simplicity without the massive price tag. Acer' Chromebook Spin 311, one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks available, gets a solid 47% taken off the price for Prime Day.View Deal

HP Stream 11 Premium Laptop

Now: $329 | Was: $349 | Savings: $20 (6%)

It may not be the largest discount during Prime Day, but we've included this bad boy for a reason. The price is unbeatable for the setup you get and as a personal use laptop, it's hard to pass up if you aren't in need of all the extra bells and whistles. Well worth the price tag for a cheap, budget-friendly laptop.View Deal

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Prime Day surprisingly this year is bringing a good offering of gaming laptop deals to check out, with some receiving upwards of 40% off depending on the make and setup. RTX gaming laptops are what you'll want to check out this year, as this is the next step in GPU processing and performance. You can still grab non-RTX gaming laptops on sale during Prime Day, but with the offers available would you really want to?

Gigabyte AORUS 15G XB RTX 2070

Now: $1,799 | Was: $2,399 | Savings: $600 (25%)

Built for performance and durability, Gigabyte's AORUS 15G gaming rig offers a great balance of speed and must-have features to create the ultimate gaming experience. Featuring a 10th Gen i7 paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q mobile GPU, this machine kicks out up to 300 frames per second and features plenty of storage space to keep that library of games rolling.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX516PR RTX 3070

Now: $1,949.99 | Was: $2,364.99 | Savings: $415 (18%)

Loaded with some impressive tech, the ASUS TUF FX516PR is an absolute beast of a machine. Capable of 8K 240Hz playback in many modern titles, the standard price tag of $2,400 – although extremely fair for this setup – can deter even the most hardcore gamers out there. That said, a $400 price drop makes this rig a must-buy. Dropping under $2,000 ahead of and during Prime Day, this is THE RTX gaming laptop deal you'll want to grab.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2060

Now: $1,482.01 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $317.98 (18%)

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers a solid setup for anyone looking to get a solid gaming laptop for 1080p high performance gaming. If 4K isn't a necessity, this is the option you'll want to check out. Up to 144Hz refresh rates, a 10th Gen Intel i7 with 5.0Ghz boost and of course NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 mobile GPU make this a solid option. The SSD is a bit on the lower side, so we would recommend grabbing some extra external storage or an upgrade at some point, but at over $300 off this is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals available during Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 500 RTX 2070

Now: $1,575 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $224.99 (12%)

Offering G-SYNC capability, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is a sight to behold. Running of a 10th Gen Intel i7 capable of boosting up to 5.0GHz paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, this bad boy kicks out frame rates of up to 300Hz with 3ms response times for an incredibly smooth experience. As with the previous laptop in our list however, the storage here is a bit on the lower side. Get an upgrade or some external storage ASAP!View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2070

Now: $1,879.98 | Was: $2,249 | Savings: $369.02 (16%)

Alienware machines are designed and tested specifically for high performance gaming, and their latest m17 R3 line tackles that with spades. A fully-featured gaming rig that kicks out up to 300 frames per second and running off the RTX 2070 SUPER, this is a future-proof rig that's well worth the price tag. The 1TB SSD is a godsend as well for the price. For over $360 off, you'd be hard pressed to find a reason NOT to buy this machine if you've been eyeing it.

Prime Day smartwatch deals

Smartwatch deals during Prime Day are some of the most searched and sought after offers of the year. Thankfully, shoppers can find the best Prime Day smartwatch deals right here. While we will of course bring any Apple Watch deals or Samsung Galaxy Watch deals front and center ASAP, there's a rather large of deals on smartwatches from brands like Garmin, Fitbit and more that shouldn't be missed!

Not sure of exactly what you're looking for in a smartwatch? Our best smartwatch guide is here to help!

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm

Now: $329.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $70 (18%)

The Apple Watch Series 6, possibly the best Apple watch to date, is on sale ahead of Prime Day with a solid $70 in savings. The deal is limited to select colors and styles, but if that doesn't bother you than the price here is more than worth it.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 GPS

Now: $199 | Was; $295 | Savings: $96 (33%)

If you want a smartwatch that combines style, class, and function, look no further than the Fossil Gen 5. A sleek little smartwatch that comes loaded with GPS, heart rate monitoring, notifications and more, saving almost $100 on this thing is just too good to be true.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 GPS

Now: $199.95 | Was: $229.95 | Savings: $30 (13%)

Ideal for the active explorers, the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS offers a fully featured fitness watch combined with a smartwatch. Track heart rate, check blood oxygen levels, store and play music, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you name. For 30% off, it's a buy we'd definitely be comfortable making.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm GPS

Now: $219 | Was: $269.99 | Savings: $50.99 (19%)

While this may go a bit cheaper this weekend, this is already a solid deal on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from Samsung. Chopping almost 20% off the price tag saves much more than just shipping, so buy this one with confidence if a Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been in your sites for some time.

Prime member rewards

Amazon has a few extra incentives and rewards for Prime members this year, including extra cash back rewards on select Prime Card purchases. From additional cash back offers on products to rewards at Whole Foods Market, Prime Day 2021 is the time to shop and save.

For Prime Card holders, there's a few different offers to take advantage of already:

There's also hundreds of deals going on now through Prime Day that'll net you extra money back, so keep a sharp eye out over the next couple of weeks on Prime Day deals. Many of these Prime Card offers stack with products on sale, so there's usually an extra layer of savings to be found if you know where to look.

Prime Day free product giveaway

Prime members who spend their time on Instagram can win free daily prizes including Canon digital cameras, movie projectors, Amazon gift cards and more now through the weekend.

Each day, Amazon will have a different prize available and thankfully no purchases are necessary for a chance to win. The Amazon Photos Giveaway landing page has all the prizes available plus the fine print for those who want some free goods.

To enter the Amazon Photo free giveaway sweepstakes, just follow the simple instructions below!

Follow the Amazon Photos Instagram account

Instagram account Turn on notifications for daily giveaway details

for daily giveaway details Comment on each daily post which will give instructions on how to enter and include the hashtag #sweepstakes to receive one entry into the sweepstakes

What to expect of Amazon Prime Day 2021

In a recent press release, Amazon confirmed that the countdown to Prime Day 2021 is officially on. Along with a staggering amount of early Prime Day deals dropping today through June 22nd, there's quite a bit in store for Prime members during and leading up to the main event.

According to Amazon, Prime Day 2021 is set to have the largest amount of deals offered in the history of the sale. Featuring over 2 million deals globally, Amazon's titular sale is set to be the biggest it's ever been. A good sign and a stark contrast over Prime Day 2020.

Starting today however, Prime members can already take part in some must-see deals and offers.

Amazon Devices: Ring Video Doorbells starting at $44.99 with discounts on battery packs as well as eero mesh routers.

Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men’s and women’s active wear from Amazon brands.

Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.

Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.

Toys: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.

Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% off Amazon Basics

Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.

Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.

Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!

Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium ion and Duracell batteries.

Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

Sports & Outdoors: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.

Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day is the second largest sales day of the year (next to Black Friday), and is a two day sale that offers one of the largest selections of discounted products and deals all year. While Prime Day has become somewhat of a "Black Friday" type savings event, it's a sale that tends to focus more around Prime Day devices, smart tech and Amazon brands.

There are, however, supposed to be over 2 million individual products going on sale this Prime Day. So while the focus of what you'll see when browsing Prime Day deals is turned squarely on Amazon's line of products, just about everything you can think of gets a discount during the two day event.

What day is Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Amazon is holding its Prime Day sale on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, and will officially kick off at 12:00 AM PT / 2:00 AM CT / 3:00 AM ET).

While it was initially suggested that Prime Day would return to a July timeframe, a comment from the CFO during a quarterly earnings report this year lead many to believe it would be held earlier. That turned out to be very right, with Prime Day 2021 being bumped up a full month ahead of schedule.

Amazon has also been toying with the idea of adding an additional sale day later in the year, similar to Amazon Prime Day, yet held around the time of Black Friday. Two Amazon Prime Day sales in a single year? They just may be the ones crazy enough to do it!

Are Prime Day 2021 deals worth it?

The question of "Are Prime Day deals worth it?" gets asked quite a lot around this time, and quite frankly there's a yes and a no answer to this one. Depending on what exactly you're hoping to buy, Prime Day could be the perfect chance to get the best discount while it may be more beneficial to wait until Father's Day sales, Labor Day sales or even Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales.

That said, Prime Day deals are definitely worth if when it comes to electronics, smart tech and of course Prime services. Most Prime services, including Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited get some pretty sweet offers for newcomers and Prime members alike.

Other home goods also should also see some solid sales during Prime Day. Last year, family games were some of the top deals of the year. Offers on Lego sets, board games and the like were abundant and offered savings of up to 40% on some of the hottest toys and games available.

So are Prime Day deals really worth it? Head on over to the Amazon Prime Day sale to find out!

How to find the best Prime Day deals this year

Shopping Amazon Prime Day can be an exhausting and overwhelming experience if you aren't prepared for what's ahead. While Prime Day 2021 is some of the most fun deal hunters will have all year, it can easily go bad if you aren't sure what of to look for – or how to look for it. Here are some helpful suggestions to shopping Amazon Prime Day 2021 and tips on how to save the most money this year.

Don't just shop at Amazon: This may be a weird one to hear, considering this is Amazon Prime Day we're talking about, but hear us out. Since Prime Day has gotten so dang popular over the years, many retailers out there are trying to get in on the action by running their own Prime Day-like sales alongside Amazon. If you've got a favorite store you like to shop at, don't be afraid to shop there as well. You'll be surprised what kind of discounts you can find.

Trust your gut on reviews: Here's the thing with Amazon's review system, it's not very good at filtering out useless and unhelpful feedback. If you head to almost any major product released in the past year, you'll see one star reviews with one sentence clearly expressing dissatisfaction and nothing else. You may even find "fake reviews" to help deter you from a good product or even steer you towards buying a bad product. If it's something you truly want and it's on sale, reviews may help but at the end of the day it's your money!

Compare prices: This applies to everything. Clothing, electronics, you name it. If it's on sale during Prime Day, chances are every seller who has it is dropping their prices. What you may not know, however, is that it may be cheaper in some cases to check out alternative sellers. Don't be afraid to click that "see other buying options" button from time to time.

Is Prime free on Prime Day?

If you have not had an Amazon Prime account before then, yes, you can get a free Prime trial for Prime Day (or for any other day). Amazon offers all customers a free 30-day trial of Prime, while students get a massively generous six-month free Prime trial. You can cancel at any time during the trial and you won't be charged a thing.

If you decide to pay for Prime once your trial ends, that'll cost you $119 a year. Student Prime accounts cost just $6.49 a month.

If you live in a household where someone else has a Prime account then you can form an Amazon Household and share some of their Prime benefits at no cost to yourself – including unlimited one-day delivery plus same-day delivery in eligible areas ,and access to those all-important Prime Day deals. You'll also get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals with Prime Early Access.

Here's how to get your free Prime account and how to set up an Amazon Household.

Giving back on Amazon Prime Day

On Prime Day this year, Amazon’s charity initiative AmazonSmile, will offer Prime members the opportunity to double the usual donation rate (1% instead of 0.5%) to the charity of their choice throughout the entire 48-hour event.

For Prime members activating AmazonSmile in their app, there’s even more to gain for charities, as AmazonSmile will also donate 5% of the net purchase price (10X the regular rate) on the first qualifying AmazonSmile purchase on Prime Day. This special rate is for every Prime member who activates AmazonSmile in their Amazon App from 2nd June through the end of Prime Day 2021 on 22nd June.

It's worth noting that the donations come from Amazon and do not cost the customer or the charity anything.

Will there be a second Prime Day in 2021?

There have never been two Prime Day events in a single year before but the Recode report linked above says that Amazon explored the idea of a second Prime Day for Autumn 2021. Whether it will go ahead or not is not known. Recode writes: "It's unclear if such an additional event is still under consideration."

If there is second Prime Day in 2021, we'd expect it to take place in mid-October, so that it has a bit of distance from the Black Friday sales, which are likely to kick off up to a month ahead of Black Friday itself, which falls on Friday 26 November this year. Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 October would align to last year's delayed Prime Day, should Amazon wish to continue with the precedent it set in 2020, and following that second Prime Day sale event (if it happens) I'd expect to see early Black Friday sale deals start to drop from the beginning of November.

Is Amazon Prime Day happening in Canada and India?

Prime Day will not take place in June in Canada or India due to the current Covid-19 situation. Amazon confirmed to CNBC that it is pausing the event in both countries. It did not provide a rescheduled date. In the same report, CNBC says that Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will continue on schedule in the UK, US, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.