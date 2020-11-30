Best Cyber Monday deals 2020

Welcome to T3's comprehensive guide to Cyber Monday 2020. Packed with the best Cyber Monday deals and offers you can take advantage of throughout Cyber Monday, we'll be covering the best Cyber Monday deals all day.

Many speculate just how well Cyber Monday is going to perform this year, with a shopping season unlike any other this year as many of the largest sales of the year were all within two months of each other. That said, Cyber Monday deals look to continue the holiday season savings with deals on electronics you just have to have this year.

As with most sales this year, many of the best offers are strictly online. As stores across the country saw a big dip in sales thanks to social distancing rules and lockdowns, retailers across the country have been seeing a massive surge in online sales. Cyber Monday, which has been centered around online deals on TVs, gaming gear, and other electronics, should perform well thanks to this new buying landscape.

Enough with the analysis on Cyber Monday sales, though. You're here for the deals, and we're here to bring you the best! Our guide covers some of the most popular Cyber Monday deal categories including TVs, headphones, consoles, PC gaming, and much more. You'll also find lists of where to find the best Cyber Monday deals this year, along with who has the best Cyber Monday deals of the year.

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Top deals

Here you'll find some of the best deals for Cyber Monday, with offers from your favorite retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more. Black Friday 2020 offered some incredible deals that are still running, bleeding into Cyber Monday with an amazing lineup.

Below are the some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales you can jump on right now!

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Apple

Further price drop Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case | Was: $249.95 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $50 (20%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy immersive sound and optimal comfort with the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case, sweat- and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they're in your ears. The all-new, lightweight, in-ear design boasts a customizable fit while providing complete sonic performance. There was $30 off in the run-up to Black Friday, and now the discount has gone up to $50 – don't miss it.View Deal

Apple TV 4K 32GB | Now: $179 | Amazon

Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR – and now it completes the picture with immersive sound from Dolby Atmos. It streams your favorite channels live. Has great content from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Siri allows full voice control for the ultimate smart viewing experience.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 | GPS, 40mm | Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band | Was $399 | Now $349.99 | Save $49.01 at Amazon

You can save on the latest version of the Apple Watch with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. It's the smallest model of the Apple Watch Series 6 and features Wi-Fi and GPS. The Blue Aluminium case (new for 2020) is paired with a Deep Navy Sport Band.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) | Was: $2,399 | Now: $2,099 | Savings: $300 | B&H Photo

Further price drop! The Apple 16" MacBook Pro features a 16" Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. A pre-Black Friday $250 discount has just gone up to $300 off! View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band | Was $499 | Now $399 | Save $100 at Best Buy

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Gold Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | Was $399 | Now $299.99 | Save £100 at Best Buy

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Silver Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) | Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band | Was $749 | Now $499.99 | Save $250 at Best Buy

The larger version of the Series 5 in Black Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: cameras

Sony A7 III | Was $3,075 | Now $2,050 | Save $1,025 at Walmart

This Sony mirrorless digital camera has had a major price drop for Cyber Monday. It has a 28-70mm lens with 24-megapixel, full-frame sensor, a 683-point autofocus system and can shoot Ultra HD video. It also boasts five-axis stabilisation and a three-inch tilting touchscreen.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 | Was $999 | Now $651 | Save $348 at Walmart

Another of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen is on this mirrorless digital camera by Canon. It has a resolution of 24.1 megapixels, can shoot 4K video, and comes with a 15-45mm lens. This camera also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC, plus and a three-inch tilting touchscreen.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T4 | Was $2,499 | Now $2,099 | Save $400 at Walmart

Fancy a vintage styled snapper this Cyber monday? There's $400 off the X-T4 by Fujifilm, a mirrorless digital camera with an 18-55mm lens and a resolution of 26.1 megapixels. The features are anything but dated: it can also shoot Ultra HD video at 10-bit colour or Full HD slow-motion at 240 frames per second.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: homeware + furniture

STAR DEAL! Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 Qt. Air Fryer Oven | Was: $119.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $30 (25%)

Enjoy greater cooking control with this Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 air fryer oven. The seven preprogrammed modes let you prepare your favorite meal with the touch of a button. This Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 air fryer oven comes with an LCD screen for functionality and a rotisserie-style rotating function to ensure food is evenly cooked.View Deal

Le Creuset Sauteuse | Was $295 | Now $180 | Save $115 at Le Creuset

The best Le Creuset offers are selling out fast, but you can still pick up this Sauteuse for a bargain price this Cyber Monday. With sloping sides and a large surface area, this cast iron pan is good for simmering, reduction, searing, sauteing, braising and frying. There's free shipping with no minimum order value, too. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Grill | Was $170 | Now $100 | Save $70 at Le Creuset

Get an outdoor grill flavor from the comfort of your kitchen with this enameled cast iron Signature Deep Round Grill. Deep ridges create perfect scorch marks and allow excess fat to drain away, and over time the enamel will develop a natural patina that makes it ideal for searing. Finally, spouts on both sides enable drip-free pouring. Alternatively, go for the rectangular skinny grill with 40% off. View Deal

Tramotina Primaware non-stick cookware set (18-piece) | Was $49.97 | Now $35.96 | Save $14 at Walmart

28% off! Get yourself completely kitted out in the kitchen for a bargain price with this Cyber Monday deal at Walmart. This bargain 14-piece set includes pots, pans and plenty of kitchen utensils, and it's extremely well reviewed.View Deal

Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Loveseat | Was $399 | Now $257.99 | Save $141 at Walmart

35% off! There are big savings on this smart loveseat (like a small couch, big enough for 2 people but only if you're happy to cosy up) at Walmart for Cyber Monday. It's available in blue or grey, with a eucalyptus wood frame.

View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: appliances

LG 4.5 cu. ft. 27" Front Load Washer | Was: $856.52 | Now: $744.80 | Savings: $111.72 (13%)

LG's smart washer provides a deep clean on clothes while provide smart home features needed by you. Wi-Fi enabled with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, this washer is a steal at this price. Don't miss out on a deal like this!View Deal

Frigidaire 25.5 cu. ft 36" Stainless Steel Refrigerator | Was: $1234.07 | Now: $1,073.10 | Savings: $160.97 (13%)

An excellent fridge for any home, Frigidaire offers durable and reliable products that are unbeatable at their price range. Save an extra $160 on this stainless steel beauty, offering plenty of room for your favorite foods and snacks.View Deal

Kenmore 3.5 cu. ft. Top-Load Washer | Was: $589.99 | Now: $429.99 | Savings: $160 (27%) | Sears

Make sure every load of laundry feels the love in the Kenmore top-load washer with Deep Fill. Perfect for handling loads of just about any size, this washer doesn’t play favorites with features the Deep Fill option and a dual action agitator that gives all your clothes, bedding and delicates an even wash. Say goodbye to stains and hello to freshness with this Kenmore washing machine.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: gaming

Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership | $34.99 | Free 128GB memory card at Best Buy

Enjoy multiplayer gaming and more with a Switch Online family membership, which allows up to eight Nintendo account holders to access the online service. Increase your console’s storage with a SanDisk memory card, made specifically for Switch. Add the 12-month digital family membership below to your cart, and a free 128GB SanDisk microSDXC memory card for Switch (a $67.99 value) will be added automatically.

View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) Pre-Order | Now: $49.99 | Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Exclusive Pop Socket | Now: $59.99 | Walmart

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts.View Deal

Microsoft Controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox One | Was $59.99 | Now $39.99 | Save $20 at Best Buy

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games.View Deal

Super Mario Party - Nintendo Switch [Digital] | Was $59.99 | Now $39.99 | Save $20 at Best Buy

Inspired by original Mario Party™ board gameplay, the beloved series is coming to Nintendo Switch™ with new mini-games and play styles that make use of the Joy-Con™ controllers. The Super Mario Party game includes features, such as character-exclusive Dice Blocks, that add depth to players' strategy. Up to four players* take turns rolling the dice and individually race across the board searching for stars.View Deal

Xbox $100 Gift Card [Digital] | Was $100 | Now $90 | Save $10 at Best Buy

With an Xbox gift card, give the freedom to pick the gift they want. It can be used to buy new Xbox full game downloads, apps, movies, TV shows, devices, and more. There are no fees or expiration dates to worry about. This digital gift code is good for purchases at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.View Deal

Nintendo eShop $99 Gift Card [Digital] | Was $99 | Now $89.10 | Save $9.90 at Best Buy

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play, including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive For PS4 Systems 2TB External Hard Drive | Was $109.99 | Now $69.99 | Save $40.00 (36%) at Amazon

Do not delete games from PS4 console, just to make room for new ones. You can store 50 plus games with 2TB of portable hard drive storage. This is an official licensed PS4 product for seamless operation and compatibility. It operates under PS4 hard drive firmware and features a quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity; no power cable needed.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse | Was $79.99 | Now $39.99 | Save $40.00 (50%) at Amazon

Logitech updated its iconic G502 gaming mouse to deliver even higher performance and more precise functionality than ever. Logitech G502 Hero high-Performance Gaming mouse features the next generation Hero 16K Optical sensor, the highest performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever made. An all-new lens and an updated tracking algorithm deliver ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration, smoothing, or filtering over the entire DPI range. View Deal

Corsair VOID Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound | Was $79.99 | Now $49.99 | Save $30.00 (38%) at Amazon

Hear everything in 7.1 surround sound from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion thanks to premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz. Constructed for enduring comfort through long gaming sessions with breathable microfiber mesh fabric and plush memory foam earpads.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Audio

STAR DEAL! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $174.99 | Savings: $175 (50%) | Target

Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and Pure ANCBeats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion. It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimizing sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended.View Deal

Deal of the day Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) | Was: $199.99 | Now: $149.99 | Savings: $50 | Best Buy

The new AirPods - complete with Wireless Charging Case - combine the intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Black) | Was: $149.95 | Now: $74.95 | Savings: $75 (50%) | Amazon

Now half price! JBL LIVE 300 in-ear headphones are free from wires for ultimate freedom, with incredible JBL Signature Sound. Tune in or out with noise control, stay alert to your surroundings with Ambient Aware or use TalkThru to chat with friends, all without removing your headphones. Voice Assistant, hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control are all accessible via the touch controls for extra convenience. Speed charge gives you a boost fast, so you will never be without your music.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones | Was $299 | Now $199 | Save $100 at Amazon

Complete with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones deliver a 'smart headphone' experience that's hard to beat at a price like this. Excellent sound quality, Bose's superb noise-cancelling tech, great build quality and a solid helping of executive style mean these headphones have it all. With $100 off, Amazon has the best price you'll find today.View Deal

Sonos One (Gen 2) | Was $199 | Now $149 | Save $50 (25%) at Amazon

Sonos One is the powerful smart speaker with built-in voice control. Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos one, and control it with voice, the Sonos app, Apple Airplay2, and more. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free. The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It's humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.View Deal

Sonos One SL | Was $179 | Now $129 | Save $50 (28%) at Amazon

Get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more. The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It's humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom. Stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music. Pair with Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound.View Deal

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones (Black) | Was: $149.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $90 | Best Buy

Further price drop! Take your music anywhere with these JBL wireless headphones. Featuring a fabric headband and soft ear cushions, these headphones let you listen in comfort for up to 30 hours per charge. These JBL wireless headphones let you make calls and easily activate virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case + AppleCare+ | Was: $279.99 | Now: $229.99 | Savings: $50 (18%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy extended protection for your new headphones with this AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case & AppleCare+ Kit from B&H. This kit includes a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case, and an AppleCare+ protection plan. The AirPods Pro can be worn for extended periods of time thanks to a charging case that provides over 24 hours of listening time. With a sweat-resistant design, you can even wear them while working out.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: laptops

STAR DEAL! Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop

Now: $849.99 | Was: $949.99 | Savings: $100 (10%) | Best Buy

Now at one of its lowest prices ever, grab Apple's MacBook Air 13" laptop for just $849 today! Save $100 on Apple's most popular MacBook to date, with hardware that's ready to tackle everything from basic work to editing and more!View Deal

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 Laptop | Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400 (40%) | Microsoft

An excellent personal or student laptop, the Acer Swift 3 offers a near-perfect balance of performance and value. Now starting at just $600, this offer is hard to pass up for those in need of a basic workhorse.

Specs | 8th Gen Intel 85-8265U (1.6GHz / 3.9GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz | 256GB SSD 14" FHD IPS 60HzView Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" RTX Gaming Laptop | Now: $799 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $400 (27%) | Walmart

Grab the latest RTX mobile GPU in Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop. 144Hz display, full HD 1080p, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD coupled with a 256GB SSD, this thing has it all. One of the best gaming laptops under $1000 by far thanks to this deal!



View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop | Was Starting: $1,099.99 | Now Starting: $799.99 | Savings: $300 (28%) | Lenovo

Experience gaming like never before on the Legion 5i gaming laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors. Play and stream the latest AAA titles at peak performance on the Legion 5i with up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, 6 cores, 12 MB of Intel Smart Cache, Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, Intel Dynamic Tuning, and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10300H (2.5GHz / 4.5GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2933MHz | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i3 / 4GB / 128GB

Was $959 | Now $599 | Save $360 at Best Buy

The saving speaks for itself: Best Buy has knocked $360 off the base version of the Surface Pro 7, making it one of the best deals we've seen this season. While anyone wanting to do more intensive tasks might want to get the more powerful version, browsing, streaming, and scrolling will all work just fine.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was $1,329 | Now $899 | Save $430 at Best Buy

With $430 off, this might be the best deal of Cyber Monday, period. A fully capable machine with 256GB SSD, this is the best choice for most people: powerful, light, and nimble, in just the right amounts. Definitely not one to miss while stocks last.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 14" Laptop | Now: $247 | Was: $399 | Savings: $152 (38%) | Amazon

Powered by an AMD A6 and sporting 4GB DDR4 RAM along with 64GB of EMMC flash memory, Lenovo's 14" IdeaPad is a powerful personal laptop great for multitasking. You'll want to grab some external storage to supplement, but IdeaPad's offer a perfect balance of value and performance that's hard to beat.View Deal

HP 340S G7 Notebook | Now: $344 | Was: $1,146 | Savings: $802 (70%) | HP

A must-see flash deal at HP, bargain hunters can grab the HP 340GS G7 personal notebook starting at just $350 – a massive 70% off the retail price tag! An unbeatable offer on a laptop suited for students, working from home, and personal use.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 12.3-inch | i5 / 8GB / 128GB

Was $1,029 | Now $799 | Save $230 at Best Buy

A slightly smaller saving, yes, but the step up from the i3 to the i5 alongside 8GB RAM will provide a significant performance boost and make this model capable of pretty much anything you want to do, including lighter photo and video editing. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Savings: $20 (40%)

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under $30 – ridiculously cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

Deal of the day Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was $119.99 | Now $64.99 | Savings: $65 (50%)

This works just like the Amazon Echo Show 5, but the bigger screen is better for watching videos, or for seeing people you're video calling clearly. Again, it's half price, making it perfect to spread around relatives you want to see.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | Was $39.99 | Now $18.99 | Savings: $21 (50%)

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker at its best price ever! Now on sale for just $18.99. There's a new version of the Echo Dot out, but this version is actually smaller, and is cheaper still! If you want Echo's around the house, it's perfect for the price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was $89.99 | Now $44.99 | Savings: $45 (50%)

This is a regular Alexa speaker, but it also has a neat five-inch screen for showing information, and a camera for video calling. It's great for keeping in touch with people who also have Echo Show devices when you can't be together – and for half price, you can afford to gift them out get the family together virtually!View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | Was $99.99 | Now $69.99 | Savings: $30 (30%)

The new Echo is obviously different from its predecessors: where they were cylindrical, this one is spherical. It comes in four colors and delivers even better sound than the previous model, and its new mics are great for voice recognition and easy to disable for privacy.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: smartwatch

Star Deal! Apple Watch Series 6 | GPS, 40mm | Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band | Was $399 | Now $349.99 | Save $49.01 at Amazon

You can save on the latest version of the Apple Watch with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. It's the smallest model of the Apple Watch Series 6 and features Wi-Fi and GPS. The Blue Aluminium case (new for 2020) is paired with a Deep Navy Sport Band.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band | Was $499 | Now $399 | Save $100 at Best Buy

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Gold Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | Was $399 | Now $299.99 | Save £100 at Best Buy

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Silver Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) | Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band | Was $749 | Now $499.99 | Save $250 at Best Buy

The larger version of the Series 5 in Black Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch (44mm / Black) | Was: $269.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $70 (26%) | Best Buy

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch | Was: $295 | Now: $179 | Savings: $116 (39%) | Amazon

Whether your style is buttoned up and professional or easy-going and free, we’ve got a Fossil Gen5 smartwatch for that. Gen5 watches are available in a variety of colors and strap material as well – ensuring that you have plenty to choose from and plenty of options to switch out.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch | Was: $249.99 | Now: $179.99 | Savings: $70 (28%)

More than just a tracker, the Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch from Samsung is a motivator, coach, and companion. It's designed to give you insight and data on how well you perform your exercise of choice, your heart rate, stress, and other aspects of your health and fitness.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: TV

TV deal of the day! Sony XBR-75X900H 75-inch 4K TV | Was: $2,199 | Now: $1,599 | Savings: $600 at Best Buy

This is an incredible TV for this price at this size! This TV is one step below Sony's flagship 4K LED TVs, but is priced like a mid-range set – you get cutting-edge processing for upscaling HD to 4K, unmatched handling of motion, support for next-gen gaming features (4K 120Hz now, VRR and ALLM coming soon), and truly fantastic image quality for this price. If you want a large TV that's elite for both gaming and movies, for a really reasonable price, this is it.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200 at Best Buy

This is the cheapest TV that's ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates (plus an ultra-fast gaming mode)! Beyond that, it's a really good set generally, giving you the rich colors of QLED along with excellent processing, and a really easy to use smart TV system.View Deal

Sony XBR-65OLEDA8H 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,799 | Now: $1,799 | Savings: $1,000 at Best Buy

Sony's OLED TVs are renowned for their image quality, mixing the incredible contrast and color control of OLED with Sony's impeccable detail and motion processing – when it comes to visuals, these sets are nearly unmatched. And getting any 65-inch OLED for this price is rare, let alone one that looks so good. Even the sound is way better than rivals, thanks to genius Acoustic Surface tech that turns the screen itself into a speaker.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,499 |Now: $1,899 | Savings: $600 at Best Buy

The LG CX is pretty much the most popular OLED TV, and for good reason: image quality is fantastic, processing is top tier, the smart TV system is excellent, and it's future-proofed with next-gen gaming features (including 4K at 120Hz and VRR) on every HDMI port.View Deal

Samsung QN43Q60T 43-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $529 | Now: $427 | Savings: $102 at Besy Buy

Need a smaller TV, but don't want to compromise on image quality? This brings Samsung's QLED panel tech in a compact, cheaper set, still giving you the wide HDR color range QLED known, plus the great smart TV features.View Deal

TCL 5 Series 50" 4K QLED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV TCL 5 Series 50" 4K QLED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV | Was: $499.99 | Now: $399.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $100 (20%)

An excellent budget-ranged QLED, TCL's 5 Series provides a premium viewing experience in a TV under $500. It recently got a $100 price cut, now sitting at it's best price so far. You'll get fancier features out of a pricier model, but the value here can't be beat.View Deal

Samsung 32Q50 Series 32" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $397.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $102 (20%)

For those hoping to try a QLED but aren't ready to pony up $800+ for one, Samsung's 32" QLED TV is currently $100 off for Cyber Monday. Perfect for the room or office (or even as a gaming monitor), this is a deal worth checking out.

Sony X750H Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Android) | Was: $749.99 | Now: $629.99 | Savings: $120 (16%) | Best Buy

Now at it's lowest price ever, get $370 off one of Sony's best 4K TVs under $1,000. The X750H Series 4K TVs offer crisp, clear pictures with rich colors with 4K X-Reality PRO technology. Full range HDR, a Triluminous color display, and built-in Google Assistant voice control make this an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Hisense R7E Series 75" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (75R6E1) | Was: $698 | Now: $598 | Savings: $100 (14%) | Walmart

Hisense's latest 4K TVs have stepped it up in terms of image quality and features, making this deal a must-see in terms of price and value. A fully featured 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV under $600 doesn't show up often!View Deal

LG 81 Series 55" NanoCell UHD 4K Smart TV w/ HDR | Was: $699.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $200 (29%) | Target

Getting a hefty $200 price cut, LG's 81 Series 55" NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a bargain that shouldn't be passed up. Offering incredible image quality and details with a fully-featured Smart TV experience, LG's NanoCell line of Smart TVs do not dissapoint.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Soundbars

Deal of the day! Samsung HQ-Q70T Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was $699 | Now $399 | Save $300 at Best Buy

This 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup includes eight speakers in total, including the wireless subwoofer, and two upfiring drivers built into the soundbar unit. The rest help to spread the sound around the room, creating real width with spatial positioning for effects, plus the height from the Atmos speakers. A center channel keeps speech clear even when soundtracks get busy, too.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | Was $399 | Now $299 | Save $100 at Best Buy

As we said, in our five star Sonos Beam soundbar review, this is an exceptional soundbar for its price. With a saving of an additional $100 as part of Cyber Monday deals then is even better. The Sonos Beam offers excellent sound and is easy to set up. It's the best cheaper soundbar for music playback as well as movies, and has multi-room Wi-Fi streaming using the Sonos app or AirPlay 2 to make it easy.View Deal

Samsung HW-650T soundbar | Was $399 | Now $209 | Save $190 at Best Buy

This 3.1-channel soundbar gives you such better and bigger sound than a slim TV can, with two stereo channels giving good width, and the center channel delivering clear speech, while the subwoofer adds depth for action movies and greater range for soundtracks.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Fitness

Best deal Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Kohl's

Probably the biggest surprise from Fitbit this Cyber Monday is that you can buy a brand-new Fitbit Sense for $50 off. It's so new, the latest firmware update is still being rolled out that activates the Google Assistant feature. Thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now also capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements, as well as ECG and stress measurements.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Kohl's

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a brilliant fitness smartwatch. Not the best one, but for this price, it's something to seriously consider. You might not get built-in GPS or on board music storage like in the case of the Versa 3 but you can still enjoy Amazon Alexa, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | Now $99.99 | Was $149.99 | Save $50 at Kohl's

The Charge 4 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker. It monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and it can even help you sleep better. Well, it can most certainly tell you how you slept at least. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. It also utilises the Fitbit Active Zone Minutes activity tracking system.View Deal

ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill | Buy it for $399.99 at Kohl's

Have you ever wondered if it was possible to do Nordic walking indoors but without using an elliptical? After all, elliptical trainers take up more space than treadmills, and definitely more than foldable treadmills. Well, aren't you lucky, as this ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill is pretty much does all of the above and it is also cheap, like sub-$400 cheap. ProForm Crosswalk LT Treadmill connects to iFit where you can access thousands of on-demand workouts (subscription sold separately). Buy this treadmill today!View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike | Buy it for $449.99 at Kohl's

This upright exercise bike can track speed, RPM, time, distance, calories burned, wattage, heart rate and more. The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike also comes with 24 pre-installed workout programs and even a built-in bottle holder/device holder. The handles have an integrated heart rate sensor so you can keep tabs on the old ticker as you pedal away. The sturdy steel frame makes this bike solid and durable. Only $449.99!View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3919 Premium Cardio Climber | Buy it for $699.99 at Kohl's

You have been eyeballing the Bowflex BXE226 elliptical trainer for a while but could never justify the asking price? How about getting this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical trainer instead? This capable device can climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 7 inches plus has a 14lb inertia-ready flywheel. Handles are heart rate sensor enabled and this bad boy even has a calendar, clock and a thermometer. Choose from 8 levels of magnetic resistance. Just $699.99!View Deal

Garmin Venu | Was $349.99 | Now $249.99 | Save $100 at Kohl's

The Venu is a bit of an odd one out when it comes to Garmin watches. It's less or a performance watch and more of a 'standard' smartwatch and it comes fully equipped with all the best features of the latter. It has a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED display and sports both an optical heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. It also features Garmin Pay, music storage, 20+ sports modes on board and more.View Deal

Garmin Instinct | Was $249.99 | Now $169.99 | Save $80 at Kohl's

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was $199.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $50 at Kohl's

Garmin's entry-level GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 weighs only 36 grams and has a battery life up to 14 hours in GPS mode, on par with the battery life of the Forerunner 745, a way more expensive running watch. The Forerunner 45 is compatible with the Garmin Coach adaptive running training software and capable of producing VO2 max estimation, among other things.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Mattresses

Amerisleep mattress deal | 30% off mattresses + free pillows

Amerisleep has a range of 5 different mattresses at different levels of firmness, in memory foam-only and hybrid, so you can pick the perfect one for you. All of Amerisleep's mattresses feature a Bio-Pur layer. It's plant-based an manufactured in the USA, and is designed to be significantly more breathable and responsive than traditional memory foam. Looking for more offers? Here's our Amerisleep Black Friday deals page.View Deal

Casper mattress deal | 15% off mattresses, 30% off sleep bundles

Casper is one of our very favourite mattress brands. The budget-friendly Original is extremely well-reviewed. This memory foam mattress offers both support and cooling. The Nova Hybrid includes a plush top layer to relieve pressure and provide sumptuous comfort. Finally, the Wave Hybrid is a thick, luxury mattress that's especially good for anyone who suffers from back pain. Read more in our Casper mattress Black Friday deals page.View Deal

DreamCloud | Free pillows, sheets and mattress protector

DreamCloud makes two luxurious mattresses: the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and the pricier, fancier DreamCloud Premier. These decadent 15" hybrid mattresses are the ultimate in luxury, offering excellent cooling tech, a plush sleep surface and pressure relief. Find out more on our DreamCloud Black Friday page.View Deal

Leesa | Up to $500 off mattresses + 2 free pillows

Leesa is a good place to go for some incredible cheap mattress deals. There's three models to choose from: at the cheapest end of the range is the Leesa Original, a 10", foam-based, medium mattress. Then there's the Leesa Hybrid; an 11" medium mattress with foam and pocket springs. Finally, the premium Leesa Legend mattress (medium firm) offers the most advanced support of the range. Head to our Leesa mattress Black Friday deals page for more info.View Deal

Saatva | Save $200 on all purchases over $1,000

Saatva offers a wide range of excellent mattresses. For smaller budgets, the hybrid Saatva Classic Mattress is the perfect choice, or if you prefer memory foam you can pick up the Loom & Leaf for a little more. There's also the Zenhaven, which is made from 100% natural Talalay latex, and designed to offer uplifting support. Explore our Saatva Black Friday deals page now.View Deal

Not just a Black Friday clone, Cyber Monday is one of the largest sales events of the year. Here's everything you need to know... (Image credit: Getty)

Who has the best Cyber Monday deals?

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Expect Amazon to be a bit all over the place this Cyber Monday. With Amazon Prime Day delayed and Black Friday just a few days before, there's no telling exactly what will be going on sale this holiday season. Keep a close eye on this one, Amazon never disappoints during Cyber Monday and this year will be no exception.View Deal

Adorama's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

It looks like Adorama is just as excited for Cyber Monday as we are, as they've already got a landing page with a countdown timer to the big day. Bursting into the scene as a one-stop shop for all things electronics and tech related, Adorama will be a key player in Cyber Monday sales. Keep a close eye on these guys.View Deal

B&H Photo's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Quickly becoming one of of the best bargain hunting sites, B&H Photo offers a massive selection of electronics and tech to peruse. Everything from cameras to TVs, lighting, AV equipment, and more, go on sale during B&H Photo's Cyber Monday blowout. Expect B&H Photo to show up with a Cyber Monday sale like no other.View Deal

Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Offering an excellent selection of deals across a wide array of categories, we expect Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale to be bigger and better than ever. Best Buy already offers an incredible selection of products on sale, so expect Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy to be some of the best of the year. View Deal

Chewy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

For pet lovers out there, Chewy's Cyber Monday sale is one of the best to shop at. They've got a ton of products for all types of animals, and their Cyber Monday pet deals are second to none. Watch for this one to kick off early, demand for pet products has soared over the past year!View Deal

Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

The best one-stop-shop for all things home, Kohl's Cyber Monday sale brings some incredible deals on clothing, furniture, electronics, and more. One of the most popular stores when it comes to Black Friday, Kohl's Cyber Monday sale offers so much more. Don't skip out on these guys!View Deal

Newegg's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Already one of the BEST places to find deals on tech, electronics, and PC hardware, Newegg's focus on Cyber Monday deals is unlike any other. Get ready for some incredible savings on some of the hottest tech products this year, it's going to be a wild ride!View Deal

Old Navy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

An excellent shop for those looking to expand their wardrobe a bit, Old Navy offers some of the hottest fashions and styles at incredible prices. Expect Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale to bring discounts upwards of 50% or more, so check back soon to start saving! View Deal

Target's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Don't sleep on Target's Cyber Monday deals. They may not be quite as large as some of the other big players in this list, but their product offering is as vast as any other. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals will be found at Target, so watch these guys closely as we get closer to the big day.View Deal

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be on Monday, November 30th this year.

Following Black Friday weekend and the Thanksgiving holiday, Cyber Monday is the last big sales event of the year before Christmas comes around. Shopper's will want to plan ahead this year for Cyber Monday, as this holiday season's shopping schedule is going to be a bit different.

As we mentioned, bargain hunters will have three major sales happening within the span of two months. That's going to hit your wallet hard, especially if you're someone looking to buy gifts for family and friends. Plan accordingly, watch Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and determine what products you'll be buying and when.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was officially introduced in 2005, following a press release titled "'Cyber Monday' Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year".

After noticing a huge uptrend in online sales following the Thanksgiving holiday, retailers saw Cyber Monday as a psuedo-Black Friday type day and the rest is history.

Now, Cyber Monday is a sales event celebrated around the globe. In some cases, matching or even beating Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday offers some of the best deals of the year.

Cyber Monday VS Black Friday: what you need to know

While both Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer an incredible selection of deals to choose from, there's a few points some of you may not be fully aware of. You can save during both events and in many cases, you'll find deals on the exact same items on Cyber Monday as you did on Black Friday. So Just what exactly is the difference between these two big sale events?

For starters, many of the deals you'll find on Cyber Monday will have a slightly larger discount if Black Friday didn't quite clear it out. As retailers love to use Black Friday as a deal to really kick out the best deals, it's equally as important to them that they clear out room in the warehouses for upcoming products.

Black Friday sales should be your first stop this holiday season as it will definitely save you the most money right from the start. In the off chance a particular item you've been hoping to buy doesn't sell out on Black Friday, check back again on Cyber Monday for what could be a big surprise.

Of course, this won't apply to popular items of the holiday. If you're waiting for Apple to drop that new iPhone and are saving your purchase for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, go straight for it on Black Friday.

If you've been saving for a new GPU, though, and are hoping to grab an NVIDIA or AMD GPU from earlier this year or late last year, Cyber Monday may be the better option. In many cases, products won't sell out entirely on Black Friday meaning retailers will go even bigger on Cyber Monday to get the product to move.

This all requires a bit of research into trends and news about the product you want to buy, but with the right information and understanding of how Cyber Monday works you can save like a pro.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.