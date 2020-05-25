Best Best Buy Memorial Day Sale 2020 deals: THE best deals on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones and more

While Memorial Day is usually more of a shopping day for homewares, with people seeking out the best memorial Day deals at Lowe's and in the Home Depot sales, tech retailer Best Buy also offers plenty of value in its holiday sales deals.

While Best Buy has recently announced that they'll be taking customers by appointment in some markets, that definitely won't make Memorial Day sales any easier to shop through in stores.

• Browse Best Buy's online Memorial Day deals today and save on hundreds of items store wide!

Best Buy has hundreds of deals on home theatre, not to mention deals on laptops, and its mainstay, Best Buy headphone deals. In all cases there's the options of in-store appointment, curbside pickup, and home delivery.

Here you'll find a centralized hub for Best Buy's online sales and deals, with recommendations on some of the top deals going on throughout the month. Best Buy online always has great sales running throughout the month, and here you'll have a fast track to some of the best deals available to save with right now.

You won't just find deals on tech products though! We're bringing together some of the best deals across Best Buy's complete online store. Check out the latest refrigerator deals, save with the best dishwasher deals, and more, all in one easy to browse place.

For those choosing the curbside pickup option, just place the order and either have it delivered to the store of your choosing (or pick it up from the store of your choosing if they have stock) and use the order email to let the Best Buy team know your ready for pickup.

If you're interested in visiting a Best Buy store directly, you can schedule an appointment at Best Buy online today.

Shop Memorial Day deals at Best Buy online today...

Best Buy Memorial Day laptop deals

Best Buy offers a wide range of laptops and gaming laptops to choose from, with options suitable for personal use, work, gaming, and more. With brands including Dell, ASUS, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and more all on sale, you'll be sure to find the best deal on a laptop at Best Buy online.

If you're a gamer in need of a little help deciding which laptop to choose, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops of 2020 to get an idea of what deals you should be keeping an eye out for!

ASUS ROG Zyphyrus G Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | NVIDIA Gefore GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | 15.6" 120Hz 1920x1080 LED | Was: $1,199 | Now: $1,049 | Save $150 at Best Buy

An awesome full HD gaming laptop for 1080p gaming, the ASUS ROG Zyphyrus G gaming laptop delivers ultra fast boot times and responsiveness with a 512GB SSD and full HD 120Hz LED display. Tackle modern games at 1080p with a gaming laptop built to handle them!View Deal

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop | Was $849 | Now $650 | Save 200 at Best Buy

What a great-value machine for work or personal use. A quad-core Intel Core i5 10th-gen processor with surprisingly capable Intel Iris Plus graphics is matched with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of fast flash storage, and a 15-inch 1080p screen. There's even a full keyboard, including numpad – this really aims to give you everything you need, and is a great price.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop | Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,449 | Save $250 at Best Buy

This machine is great for work and play in equal measure. A big 15-inch screen and full keyboard make it comfortable for working, while a powerful six-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics mean this has more gaming punch than its chilled-out exterior suggests. It'll play new games no problem, and is a great package for this price.View Deal

ASUS Zenbook Flip 15.6" 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop | Was $1,549 | Now $1,299 | Save $250 at Best Buy

Movie lovers and photographers will love the 4K Ultra HD screen on this machine, as well as the speedy Intel 10th-gen processor, 16GB of RAM and generous 1TB of fast SSD storage. It's even got an Nvidia GeForce 1050 graphics chip, which may not be the newest and strongest, but will get most games running well. It's a killer set of specs for the money!View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day 4K TV deals

You'll find deals on some of the top brands including Samsung, Sony, ViZIO, LG, and more, all with excellent discount prices available across types of sizes. Deals on OLED TVs, 4K Smart TVs, 65 inch TVs, and more are all available to check out today!

We've added quick navigation links below to the most popular TV deal categories at Best Buy online, but be sure to read on to see the hottest deals available today!

TCL 65" Roku TV 8 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was: $1,999 | Now $999 | Save $1,000 at Best Buy

By Grabthar's Hammer, what a savings! This is so much TV for the price, and the important part is that it's good TV, too. These TCL TVs are bright, colourful and HDR is really impressive on them. Best of all is the Roku TV smart platform they're built on, though – it's so easy to use, and has every streaming service you could ever want, from Netflix to Amazon to Disney+ to Apple TV+ and loads more obscure ones you'll love if you try them! You can just find what you want with your voice, to keep it simple, or the remote has some useful shortcuts.

Sony X800H Series LED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $999 | Now: $749 | Save $250 at Best Buy Online

Sony's X800H Series 4K TV's offer an incredible viewing experience at an excellent value, and with $250 off is a no brainer of a buy. Decked out with a TRILUMINOS display with 4K native resolution, X-Reality PRO, HDR, Dolby ATMOS, and an array of smart TV features, you're getting a premium 4K TV at an unheard of price.

View Deal

LG CX Series OLED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,799 | Save $200 at Best Buy Online

This is LG's brand-new OLED range for 2020, and it only just landed… but you can already get a great saving on it! It's so new that our review won't even land until next week, but we can tell you it's one of the best TVs of the year. If you haven't experienced the incredible realism of 4K OLED, this is the perfect time – especially since this is equipped with every next-gen gaming feature that the PS4 and Xbox Series X can make use of.

View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day headphones deals

There are some great offers on headphones, including both in-ear and over-ear, true wireless and regular, and with active noise cancellation.

Browse all headphones deals at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | Was: $349.99 | Now: $279.99 | Save $70 at Best Buy

These are the current holders of the T3 Award for the best noise-cancelling headphones, so what more can we say? They sound fantastic, the noise-cancellation is brilliant (and adapts for different environments), they're much lighter than rivals (so stay comfortable for longer), and can be used wired or wireless.View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones | Was: $249 | Now: $199 | Save $50 at Best Buy

These are the best fitness headphones on the planet – the sound quality is almost unbeaten in true wireless headphones (let alone workout buds), and the fit is impossible to shake. View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day gaming deals

Shop the most popular consoles and games with deals across Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo consoles and accessories. With the recent news of the Playstation 5 looking better than ever and the new Xbox Series X looking to bring us into the future of gaming, you'll find some awesome deals across your favorite gaming gear.

Check out the entire selection of gaming deals available at Best Buy online, or read on to see the hottest deals available today!

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 | Was: $49.99 | Now: $14.99 | Save $35 at Best Buy

This huge game takes you all across ancient Greece, fighting in the war between Sparta and Athens, and unlocking secrets of shadowy powers behind the world. It's a fantastic game mixing hand-to-hand combat and stealth, and it looks just incredible, especially on PS4 Pro in 4K and HDR. If you something you can sink dozens of hours into and really explore, it's ideal – but you can play it a bit less seriously too.View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day appliance deals

Find the best deals on small and major appliances at Best Buy online today. Save on Maytag, Whirlpool, GE, Ninja, and more and get a sweet deal on a new refrigerator or save some cash on a brand new microwave. Whatever appliances you may be looking for, check with Best Buy first to see if you can save some serious cash today!

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-in Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) | Was: $479 | Now: $379 | Save $100 at Best Buy

An excellent upgrade for those looking to get a new dishwasher, Samsung's 24 inch built-in dishwasher features a sleek stainless steel design and top-mounted digital touch controls for easy operation. Includes four wash cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy, Express 60) for deep clean on dishes and silverware.View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day: more great deals

Eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (3 Eeros), 2nd Generation | Was: $499 | Now: $399 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Give your home Wi-Fi a massive upgrade with this excellent mesh system – the three units work together to create a much larger network than a single unit can provide, giving you coverage and fast speeds everywhere you need them. The Eero system includes strong built-in security features, including parental controls, and it's always optimising your connections, to make sure streaming video or gaming doesn't get interrupted.View Deal

Bird One Electric Scooter | Was: $1,299 | Now: $999 | Save $300 at Best Buy

E-scooters are the way to travel of the future, especially in cities that are changing to have more cycle/scooter routes. With a top speed of 18mph, and a range of 25 miles (and charging from just a regular outlet), this can get you where you need to go quickly, and is easier to store and hop on than a bike. It has a light on the front, and semi-solid wheels to avoid flats.View Deal

The great part about the best deals at Best Buy online is that they update regularly, with news deals showing up daily, weekly, and monthly to save you money. We'll continue to update this page as new deals show up, so be sure to bookmark this page or check back often to see the hottest deals at Best Buy online today!

For more news, reviews, and deals from the T3 team check out the links below...