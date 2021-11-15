Best Black Friday PS5 games deals

Black Friday is a great time to get your hands on gaming gear and the games that go with them, and that goes double for the assortment of great new PS5 games. It may be a bit hard to get a new console, as stock has been scarce over the past year, but if you’ve already got your hands on one and need to pad out the library, you’ll find discounts on the best PS5 games among the best Black Friday deals out there.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has already had a handful of hits, including some exclusives. The new console can let you take advantage of its extra power to play through PS4 titles with enhanced graphics or more fluid visuals in some cases, and games designed for PS5 show what the new generation of consoles is really capable of. But, the PS5 came with an uptick to the base price of games, with many now starting at $70 instead of the $60 we’d all gotten used to. Fortunately, with Black Friday, you’ll be able to get some of that price trimmed right back off.

We’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 games with Black Friday deals on them so you can find them in an instant and get back to what you love: gaming.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY PS5 GAME DEALS

Image Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a perfect game to pick up for your PS5 this Black Friday. The game is not only tremendously fun as you wield a wacky arsenal of weapons to play through the game's gorgeous levels, but it’s also a serious showcase of the PlayStation 5’s capabilities. It’s visually stunning and will have you warping from level to level without any loading in between.

Image Hades

The rogue-like Hades has been a hit for a reason. It has beautiful visuals for you to enjoy as you fight your way through hordes and dodge attacks in a chaotic bullet hell while trying to escape Hades. The game presents gamers with an incredible challenge and has some extra replay potential as well. It’s also already a cheaper title, so a Black Friday discount will make it extra easy to pick up.

Image Deathloop

Mix Groundhog Day with Dishonored, and you get Deathloop. It’s partly playful, partly mysterious and a whole lot of fun. You play through the game’s campaign as Colt Vahn, trying to figure out why you’re reliving the same day over and over while attempting to kill the curious characters in charge of keeping the time loop going. You’ll get an interesting arsenal and special powers as you go, letting you play the game your way. And, if you need a break, you can switch roles and intrude on other people’s missions to try to stop them from breaking the loop.

Image Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima was a hit on the PS4, and it just gets better with the Director’s Cut on PS5. This new edition of the game includes the Iki Island expansion, with a new region and story content to play through. It also includes enhancements for the PS5. If you haven’t already played through Ghost of Tsushima, this will be the best way to experience the game.

Image Death Stranding - Director’s Cut

Hideo Kojima’s curious delivery service simulator has received a special upgrade for PS5. You’re no FedEx driver in this game, and it’s not dogs or fences you have to contend with. If you’re a fan of Kojima’s style, you’ll likely find the challenges of making deliveries in this apocalyptic world a delight. And the Director’s Cut just makes Kojima’s vision of the world that much more gorgeous to look at.

TOP RETAILERS

Amazon PS5 games deals Amazon PS5 games deals

You can find just about anything you’re looking for on Amazon, and that includes PlayStation 5 games. With Black Friday making plenty of things more affordable, this is a great way to grab a few new titles for your library.

Walmart PS5 games deals Walmart PS5 games deals

Walmart is a hot spot for Black Friday discounts. You can check it out to find deals on games and the accessories that make playing them that much better. If you haven’t already gotten a PS5, you might also want to look out for one of those.

Best Buy PS5 games deals Best Buy PS5 games deals

Best Buy shows gamers some love for Black Friday, with lots of discounts on games. You’ll probably find at least $5 off games you’re looking for if not a steeper discount than that.

Gamestop PS5 games deals Gamestop PS5 games deals

Gamestop is a go-to destination for games. For Black Friday, you’ll definitely want to look here to see if you can score any deals on new games. Gamestop offers digital copies of games as well, so you can buy and then install right away without waiting for a disk to ship. And, if you can’t get a discount on a new copy of the game, you can always take the discount that comes from going with a used copy.

Black Friday sales around the web