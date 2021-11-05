If you’re hoping to find Black Friday deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, you might have to wait until its successor comes out. Sadly, Sony continues to struggle in keeping up with the demand for this next-generation console, which means those who haven’t gotten it yet still have to wait for the occasional restocks. This also means that there’s no reason for major retailers to offer PS5 discounts.

In fact, due to this high demand and low stock, scammers and scalpers still abound, hoping to take advantage of shoppers desperate to get their hands on a PS5. This shouldn’t stop you from trying to get it this Black Friday and Cyber Monday at retail price, however. There will be opportunities to get it from Sony as well as reputable sellers, especially this holiday season. In fact, rumor has it that the biggest retailers are holding off on releasing what stock they have until the biggest sale events of the year.

If you’ve already managed to secure your own, on the other hand, you should be able to find some great Black Friday deals on PS5 games, headsets, controllers and other accessories. There might even be discounts on Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Best Black Friday PlayStation 5 deals

PS5 is the best PlayStation to date, touting massive improvements in performance, 4K capability at 120Hz refresh rate, and truly impressive features like HDR and Sony’s answer to Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D Audio. It also looks absolutely stunning. It’s no wonder everybody wants one. It isn’t likely going to be discounted this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there’s likely going to be a massive restock, which means it’ll be more readily available at retail price.

The digital-only version of PS5 is the same console, only without the 4K Blu-ray drive, which allows it to be a bit cheaper. If you prefer digital versions of games rather than physical copies, this model might be a much more appealing option. Just like the Blu-ray model, we are likely to see these restocked and at retail price this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Tempest 3D Audio might be the most underrated feature of PS5. It’s also among its best, offering users incredible sound imaging that will improve their gaming performance. And, it’s best experienced with the Sony Pulse 3D, the gaming headset specifically engineered Sony to provide you with the best Tempest 3D Audio experience. It isn’t the only excellent PS5 gaming headset out there, however. Nor is it the only accessory. A number of PS5 headsets, controllers, and other peripherals should get cheaper on Black Friday. So, there’s never been a great time to get them.

From Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, many PS5 games – as well as PS4 games, for that matter – are going to be cheaper on Black Friday, much like last year. So, if you need to expand your title library, you should be able to find Black Friday deals to save you money and provide you with hours of entertainment.

Sony’s paid subscription service, which gives members two games to download every month as well as a boatload of other benefits, might also see some great offers on Black Friday. Places like CDKeys will have discounts of up to $20 on an annual membership, which means it’s the best time to renew your membership or start a new one.

Top Retailers

Register with PlayStation Direct, and Sony will email you as soon as stock is expected, allowing you to get your own PS5 once it’s been restocked without much effort. You aren’t likely to get discounts, but at least it’ll be a much easier process than competing with other shoppers online.

If you can manage to navigate through all the scalpers selling PS5s for double or triple the retail price, you should be able to find these consoles restocked, as well as plenty of accessories and games discounted. There are a few of these deals on hand now, although you’ll find more in the days leading up to Black Friday.

PS5 bundles, as well as individual products, will be offering excellent savings to Best Buy customers come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday deals on PS5 games, controllers, headsets, and VR headsets are expected. And, the consoles themselves should be replenished in the coming days. The competition will be tough, however, so better warm up those fingers before the event.

Walmart is selling PS5 consoles as well as games and peripherals, and since it consistently rolls out massive deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’re hoping to see some of the games and accessories at discounted prices. Not so much the consoles, which are currently at a premium at the online store. However, with anticipated restocks, we’re likely to find them sold at the suggested retail price around Black Friday.

